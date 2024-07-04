Türkiye's Ministry of National Education has launched craft workshops for middle school students to explore basic vocational skills. As part of the Skill Development Program, starting from the 7th grade, students can attend vocational high schools for free in 10 provinces across 196 schools.

This initiative, allowing middle school students to access vocational high schools for the first time, began at Cezeri Green Technology Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School in Ankara's Etimesgut, with the participation of 7th and 8th-grade students.

Speaking to press members, Ali Karagöz, General Director of Vocational and Technical Education, stated that the program marks the beginning of a vocational journey for students.

Karagöz explained that students receive training in designated workshops of vocational high schools under the supervision of vocational teachers and with parental consent.

"This academic year, we are implementing the education in four terms: summer vacation, first term, mid-term break and second term. Students will attend these trainings during their free time outside school. They can optionally take these trainings, and upon successful completion, they will receive a certificate of achievement," he said.

"This certificate will mark the beginning of their journey in acquiring a profession."

The program aims to help enthusiastic students at official and private primary and secondary education institutions, at least at the 7th-grade level, acquire basic vocational skills, facilitate access to professions and foster their interest in vocational careers.

Within this scope, 55 modular training programs have been prepared based on modular programs that include basic skills of fields applied in vocational and technical secondary education institutions.

Students attending these courses, which are applied for a maximum of six lesson hours per day, will not be charged any fees. Those who successfully complete skill development programs will receive module achievement certificates determined by the ministry, which will be recorded in the student's e-portfolio.