Türkiye’s Ministry of National Education (MEB) is moving to directly revoke the establishment permits and workplace operating licenses of private education institutions that implement programs outside the type of institution specified in their licenses.

The move aims to prevent private education institutions from offering educational programs beyond their authorized fields of activity.

The Directorate General for Private Education Institutions has sent instructions to provincial authorities on implementing recent amendments to Law No. 5580 on Private Education Institutions.

Under the regulation that took effect on July 31, 2026, authorities distinguish between institutions that add or alter programs without authorization within their existing field and those that implement programs belonging to a different type of institution.

For example, a private education course that adds a new subject from a different field without obtaining approval will be considered to have made an unauthorized program addition.

However, if a course implements programs such as music, foreign language or beauty specialist training that do not correspond to its licensed institution type, it will be considered to be operating outside its authorized field.

During inspections, authorities will compare the institution’s license with its actual educational activities, including course schedules, student registration contracts, advertisements and the content of classes being taught.

Institutions found to be implementing programs incompatible with their licensed type will face direct license revocation. The violation will not be subject to progressive fines, temporary closure or a prior warning.

MEB has also instructed provincial authorities to inform private education institutions of their obligations and ensure that inspections are carried out rigorously.

Administrative action will be initiated without delay against institutions found to be operating outside the limits set by their licenses.