Türkiye is moving to recalibrate its national security posture around schools following recent violent incidents, with authorities outlining a comprehensive, multilayered framework that expands beyond traditional policing into psychosocial monitoring, digital surveillance and inter-agency coordination.

Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi announced the new strategy during an Ankara media briefing on Wednesday, where he emphasized that recent attacks in Kahramanmaraş in southern Türkiye and Şanlıurfa are being treated not as isolated public order incidents but as systemic risks requiring structural intervention across institutions.

At the core of the response is a seven-step security model designed to standardize prevention, detection and response mechanisms nationwide.

The framework includes updated risk and threat assessments, strengthened physical security infrastructure, early warning systems, continuous monitoring protocols, enhanced coordination between counseling and law enforcement units, inter-ministerial alignment and expanded emergency preparedness training.

Authorities plan to roll out the framework across all 81 provinces through a formal directive to governorships. Schools will undergo risk-based reassessments focusing on student movement patterns, transportation routes, blind spots and surrounding environmental threats. Law enforcement visibility will be increased during peak hours, particularly at school entry and exit points.

Beyond school premises, the strategy expands surveillance and patrol activities to adjacent areas such as abandoned buildings, parks, internet cafes and gaming halls.

Officials see these locations as potential risk zones where students may be exposed to unsafe environments or criminal influence.

Institutionally, each school will establish a dedicated security board comprising the principal, a guidance counselor, a local law enforcement representative and a social services specialist.

These boards will convene regularly to evaluate risks, coordinate responses and ensure alignment between education, security and social support systems. Monthly “school safety” meetings will replace the previous biannual format, signaling a shift toward continuous oversight.

Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi speaks during a press briefing with media representatives, Ankara, Türkiye, April 23, 2026. (AA Photo)

Behavioral risk monitoring

A significant dimension of the policy is its focus on behavioral and psychological indicators. Authorities are broadening the definition of school safety to include peer bullying, social exclusion, aggressive language, emotional withdrawal and digital risk signals.

Students identified as at-risk due to absenteeism or weakening school engagement will be placed under closer monitoring through coordinated efforts involving families, educators and public institutions.

Psychosocial support services are set to be expanded, with guidance systems reinforced to address early-stage behavioral issues before they escalate. Officials also plan to intensify awareness campaigns targeting the influence of violent content and negative role models across social media platforms.

The digital dimension of the strategy reflects a parallel escalation in cybersecurity enforcement. Following the school attacks, authorities identified hundreds of social media accounts accused of promoting violence, spreading fear or attempting to provoke public unrest.

According to official data, over 210,000 account administrators and users were flagged in 2025, with nearly 87,000 identified by mid-April 2026.

In direct connection to the recent incidents, legal action was initiated against more than 900 accounts for violent or provocative content. Additionally, over 8,000 internet addresses have been subject to content removal or access restriction procedures.

Authorities also reported shutting down hundreds of channels linked to organized digital groups operating on encrypted messaging platforms.

Çiftçi stressed that digital platforms are not beyond the reach of the law, framing cyberspace as an extension of physical security domains. He stated that enforcement efforts will continue to target both criminal activity and content that glorifies or incites violence.

Parallel to school safety measures, the ministry is intensifying its broader campaign against what it describes as “new generation criminal organizations.” These groups differ from traditional organized crime structures by leveraging social media visibility, decentralized networks and younger recruits motivated by rapid financial gain.

Officials describe these networks as more fluid and less predictable, requiring adaptive enforcement strategies that combine traditional policing with digital intelligence.

In 2025 alone, authorities conducted 1,730 operations against 652 such groups, resulting in over 14,000 detentions and more than 7,600 arrests.

This momentum has continued into 2026, with hundreds of additional operations targeting organized crime networks, including those linked to narcotics and cybercrime. The government has declared the current year as a dedicated period of intensified action against these evolving criminal structures.

Efforts to combat unlicensed firearms also remain a central pillar of public safety policy. Tens of thousands of illegal weapons have been seized since the start of the year, with authorities underscoring the direct link between unauthorized firearms and urban violence risks.

The policy framework also intersects with ongoing judicial and administrative processes, including investigations into municipal governance and high-profile criminal cases. Officials maintain that all inquiries are conducted based on legal evidence and institutional procedures rather than political considerations.