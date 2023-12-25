The Ministry of National Education on Monday announced the start of joint exams for middle school students on Dec. 26 and high school students on Dec. 27 across the country as part of a comprehensive initiative aimed at enhancing the quality of education and fostering a sense of unity among educational institutions.

The new examination regimen, which encompasses courses in Turkish language, literature and mathematics, accompanied by the recent publication of the Measurement and Evaluation Regulation in the Official Gazette, signifies a pivotal moment for students and educators alike.

The primary objectives of these joint exams are to monitor students' development consistently and to ensure a coordinated curriculum across educational institutions.

Kemal Bülbül, the general manager of measurement, evaluation and examination services, shared insights into the transition to this common examination practice. Bülbül emphasized that the joint written exams, whether conducted nationwide or at the provincial and district levels, will mirror the difficulty and scope of typical in-school exams.

These assessments will be crucial in evaluating students' progress and academic achievements.

While makeup evaluations will be provided for subjects and competencies that students have yet to grasp fully, practices such as ranking students and comparing schools, both at the national and provincial or district levels, will be discouraged.

The primary focus of this initiative is to promote uniformity in implementing the educational curriculum and to facilitate the evaluation of students using valid and reliable measurement tools. Importantly, student performance data will not be published in a manner that allows for comparisons between schools, ensuring a non-competitive environment.

For students who cannot participate in the common exams, makeup exams will be organized to accommodate all students' needs. The national education directorates will communicate with schools and separately announce specific dates for these makeup exams via the e-School platform.