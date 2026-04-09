International Anatolian imam hatip high schools, implemented by the Ministry of National Education as part of a broader stakeholder-driven initiative, continue to reinforce Türkiye’s global education footprint by bringing together 2,087 foreign students from 97 countries under one academic framework in the 2025-2026 school year.

Originally launched in 2006, the initiative is strategically positioned to enhance Türkiye’s cultural connectivity with Muslim communities across diverse geographies, while simultaneously cultivating qualified religious officials and exporting the country’s education model to an international audience.

The program reflects a long-term institutional vision centered on education diplomacy, human capital development and cross-cultural engagement.

The schools are designed to create a cohesive learning ecosystem where Turkish and international students interact on a daily basis, fostering sociocultural integration and reinforcing shared values. Beyond core religious education, the institutions aim to address broader workforce needs across Muslim-majority societies by developing competencies in multiple disciplines.

At the same time, they contribute to strengthening bilateral and multilateral relations by serving as platforms for cultural exchange and dialogue.

From a pedagogical standpoint, the schools prioritize not only academic performance but also the cultivation of individuals who possess a deep understanding of Islamic culture and civilization.

Students are encouraged to engage with the intellectual and historical figures shaping this heritage, adopt ethical frameworks aligned with the values of the Islamic world, and maintain a strong commitment to human rights and freedoms.

The curriculum also emphasizes critical awareness of contemporary challenges facing Muslim societies, equipping students with the analytical capacity to propose informed solutions.

The initiative is implemented through coordinated efforts between the ministry’s Directorate General of Religious Education, the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) and the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB). As part of this framework, the schools are currently operating across 12 provinces, forming a geographically distributed network that supports Türkiye’s international education strategy.

Admission to the program is structured through a rigorous, merit-based selection process. International applicants submit their applications online and are assessed by dedicated examination commissions in their home countries.

The evaluation criteria are weighted toward academic achievement, accounting for 80%, while religious knowledge constitutes the remaining 20%. Candidates undergo both written and oral examinations, with final placements determined based on performance scores and country-specific quotas.

Once admitted, foreign students receive intensive Turkish language instruction, particularly during the ninth grade, where approximately 20 hours per week are allocated to language acquisition. In subsequent grades, students transition into a curriculum aligned with that of their Turkish peers, although delivered through a differentiated weekly schedule to ensure effective academic integration.

Turkish students, on the other hand, are placed through the centralized High School Entrance System (LGS), with admissions determined by exam scores and available quotas. This dual-track admission structure enables a balanced and competitive academic environment while maintaining inclusivity for international participants.

The program has demonstrated measurable outcomes over time. Currently, 16 international Anatolian imam hatip high schools host a total of 5,695 students, including 3,608 Turkish nationals and 2,087 international students. Since its inception, the system has graduated 3,285 foreign students, underscoring its sustained contribution to global human capital development.

A notable feature of these institutions is their linguistic and cultural diversity. With approximately 141 languages represented, the schools function as microcosms of the broader Islamic world. Students predominantly originate from countries such as Kosovo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Albania, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Egypt, Palestine, Iraq, Iran, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Ethiopia, Kenya, Mali, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Togo, Thailand and Uganda.