Maarif Foundation, the pioneer of Türkiye’s network of schools across the world, unveiled its new model of education for preschools in four languages.

In a ceremony held in Istanbul, the Chairman of the Maarif Foundation Dr. Birol Akgün said that they have developed the “International Maarif” (IM) Program model of education for preschools, which aims to raise virtuous individuals who use their knowledge and wisdom for peace and tranquility. This model was developed with the synthesis of the foundation’s education experience in 52 countries and Türkiye’s education heritage, according to Akgün.

The program has already been approved by the education ministries of eight countries and is currently being implemented and is under evaluation by relevant education authorities of other countries.

The Maarif Foundation, authorized by the government to operate Turkish schools abroad, enjoys vast success and has expanded to 52 countries since its founding seven years ago. With at least 447 schools across six continents, the foundation serves some 52,000 students.

Maarif was founded to raise Türkiye’s prominence in the international education community, improve bonds with other countries and curb the influence of schools linked to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ). Along with new schools, it controls the schools seized from the terrorist group, which long posed as a charity movement with a large school chain from Africa to Asia.

Maarif schools offer a diverse curriculum with a touch of Turkish. From science courses to coding and IT tech to classes on local culture, Turkish language and other languages, the foundation competes with other international schools in each country it is active. Maarif's institutions naturally prioritize Turkish education and set up a special curriculum that aims to help every graduate achieve fluency. It also hosts education fairs to attract foreign students to Turkish universities.