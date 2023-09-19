Türkiye's Council of Higher Education (YÖK) issued a warning against the country's private post-secondary institutions, urging them to charge tuition fees for students on a per-course or per-semester basis for pupils who are unable to graduate within the standard period.

YÖK's statement was a response to private universities, which collect extra annual fees from students who end up retaking courses from lower classes after failing to successfully receive the necessary credits in the next academic year.

The decision to revise the fee structure was prompted after complaints received by YÖK from students who extended their study periods.

These students had raised concerns about being charged an annual fee for courses they needed to retake. In response, the General Assembly of Higher Education has determined that, in cases where a student either repeats a semester or exceeds the standard education period, the fees will be based solely on the course or semester requiring repetition. The fee, regardless of the circumstances, will not exceed the amount calculated per course or credit mandated for that particular semester.

The statement also emphasized that YÖK will closely monitor private universities' compliance with this decision during the initial audit period to ensure consistent and equitable implementation.

This policy change aims to provide students with a more flexible and fair approach to tuition fees, aligning with the evolving needs and circumstances of those pursuing higher education in private post-secondary institutions.