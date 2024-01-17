In an effort to promote Turkish culture globally, the Yunus Emre Institute's (YEE) branch in Baghdad has recently initiated another project, opening its doors to Iraqis as part of its Turkish language teaching activities.

Ali Rıza Güney, Türkiye's ambassador to Iraq, stated Wednesday that their goal is to strengthen the ties between Türkiye and Iraq by instilling a love for the Turkish language in the new generation.

Ahmet Can Turgut, the coordinator of the YEE Baghdad, echoed the diplomat, expressing happiness at starting activities in Baghdad, and stated that they will further strengthen the cultural ties between the two countries through the institute's activities.

Since its establishment, the institute has acquainted millions of individuals with the Turkish language and culture through in-person and online Turkish courses.

According to year-end data, the increasing global demand for Türkiye and Turkish culture in 2023 was met through Turkish language teaching activities at institute centers and online platforms.

The institute has already declared it aims to expand its representation and establish lasting connections through the Turkish language. The Baghdad project has been implemented as part of this aim.

Ambassador Güney, in his statement, discussed the historical depth of cultural diplomacy between Iraq and Türkiye. He noted the significant interest in Turkish language learning in Iraq and highlighted that Turkish language instruction is one of the initiatives to meet this demand.

"We came together with another brand value of Türkiye, YEE in Baghdad, which operates with nearly 90 representations in over 60 countries."

The diplomat further said, "In addition to institutions such as Maarif Foundation and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), in which we have participated in various activities before and introduced our brand to the world, YEE has also been added in Baghdad."

He mentioned that 70 Iraqi students have enrolled in Turkish language courses, and as part of the memorandum of understanding signed with the Iraqi Ministries of Interior and Defense, Turkish language courses for Iraqi public personnel will be organized in March 2024.

He also announced that online course registrations have begun for those residing outside Baghdad, and in the upcoming period, in addition to Turkish language courses, cultural, scientific and academic activities, vocational training courses and cinema gatherings will also be organized.