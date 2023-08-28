The Turkish Maarif Foundation has embarked on a mission to foster Turkish culture and education across the Balkans by establishing and managing Turkish schools in diverse East European countries.

With a resolute commitment to nurturing educational and cultural ties in the Balkans, Mesut Özbaysar, director of the Turkish Maarif Foundation in Tirana, Albania, spoke to Daily Sabah in an exclusive interview and shared insights into the educational diplomacy between the two countries. Özbaysar said: "Our journey in Albania began in 2016 with the aim of promoting and managing educational and cultural activities outside of Türkiye. This includes the establishment and management of Turkish schools and educational institutions in various countries."

The International School of the Turkish Maarif Foundation in Albania was established in Elbasan, swiftly followed by The Farm Kindergarten in Tirana, designed to engage children with nature. The roster expanded further with a new school in Shkodra. Altogether, these institutions cater to approximately 1,600-1,700 students across various stages of education. Furthermore, the foundation oversees New York University Albania, the sole university under its management in the country.

The Turkish Maarif Foundation in Albania has been an effective institution in the education sector since its establishment. It has managed several Turkish schools in the country and successfully maintained Turkish educational and cultural excellence in Albania while distancing itself from the influence of the Gülen terrorist movement. The foundation has also sought to ensure the continuity of Turkish schools in Albania by providing quality education and supporting the Turkish language and cultural values.

Özbaysar emphasized that the schools established by the foundation are not profit-oriented, and generating profits has never been a priority. The fees charged are only proportional to the actual costs, unlike other international schools. He mentioned that their upcoming plans revolve around achieving excellence, aiming for the foundation's schools to be the best in every country where the Turkish Maarif Foundation operates, not only in Albania.

Özbaysar emphasized during his conversation the importance of maintaining a relationship of trust between parents and school administration. He highlighted that the parent community plays a vital role in achieving the foundation's goals and vision. He pointed out that the progress of the educational process relies on the collaboration of parents. Turkish Maarif Foundation schools make sure to keep parents informed about the smallest details of their child's progress, both academically and behaviorally, including their involvement in sports and social activities through weekly and monthly reports. Additionally, parents are continuously invited to attend meetings, seminars, celebrations, holidays, and summer camps.

When asked about the type of curriculum used in Turkish Maarif Foundation schools, Özbaysar stated: "After the foundation developed its own international curriculum named 'I am,' it began seeking approvals for it. This curriculum has already received accreditation in countries like Romania. It has been developed according to the foundation's vision of what is necessary, modern, important, and suitable for students. It's also designed to be adaptable because many curricula that were good at the time of their release have struggled to meet the challenges of development since the year 2000. Our curriculum is fully taught in English, and we have already started using it in the kindergarten stage."

He also highlighted that after graduation, students can speak three languages: English, Turkish and their mother tongue. This is due to the Turkish language lessons they receive in Turkish Maarif Foundation schools, which prepare them for higher education in Türkiye or for working with Turkish companies inside or outside the country.

Özbaysar acknowledged the unique challenges posed by the high expectations vested in Türkiye on the global stage. He emphasized that the foundation's schools aspire to offer services that mirror Türkiye's international stature, making their mission demanding both in terms of excellence and financial commitment.