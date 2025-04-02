The Turkish tulip, known as the ancestor of modern tulips, is among the species that need protection due to its genetic diversity and endemic nature. Pınar Kınıklı, project coordinator at the Antalya Orchids and Biodiversity Conservation Association (ANTOK), stated, "Instead of importing this species, we can utilize our own resources to plant them in our parks and gardens."

Kınıklı provided information on endemic plant conservation efforts in Antalya, highlighting that since 2010, ANTOK has carried out numerous national and international projects, particularly focusing on the protection of endangered species. As part of EU-supported projects, researchers have identified endemic plant species across Antalya.

"Through our studies, we identified 40 plant species at the highest risk. We collaborated with the Regional Forestry Directorate and the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks to implement conservation projects for these species," she explained.

One of the most significant species under protection is the Turkish tulip. Kınıklı emphasized its importance, stating, "This species is found from Manisa to the Mediterranean. It is unique to Türkiye, making it incredibly valuable. Its red-eyed flowers, heralding the arrival of spring, make it particularly striking." She noted that the Turkish tulip is considered the ancestor of modern tulips.

"The tulips seen in parks and gardens today are genetically modified and cultivated versions. However, tulips originate from Türkiye. Historically, genetic material from this plant was taken abroad and developed there. It is crucial to study and protect this plant within our own country," she said.

Highlighting the importance of protecting and promoting the Turkish tulip, Kınıklı stressed the need to preserve Türkiye's native plant species. She also pointed out the potential for tulip cultivation in Türkiye. "Instead of importing this species, we can utilize our own resources to grow it in parks and gardens. With further research, we can even enhance the tulip’s genetic diversity and export it abroad," she added.