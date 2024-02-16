Egyptian Health Minister Khalid Abdulghaffar said Friday that Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi is scheduled to visit Türkiye in April. During the visit, important protocols, particularly in the health sector, are expected to be signed. One of the significant agreements will involve the construction of the Egyptian-Turkish Friendship Hospital in the capital, Cairo.

Speaking about the arrival of Turkish doctors in Egypt for an international conference on organ transplantation, Abdulghaffar told Anadolu Agency (AA) that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to Egypt is considered a "historic visit." He expressed pride in chairing the board that welcomed the Turkish delegation.

Abdulghaffar highlighted the improving relations between Egypt and Türkiye, stating, "This development is a message that the long-standing strong Egypt-Türkiye relations are starting to become the same as before."

Detailing the recent collaboration between Egypt and Türkiye, Abdulghaffar mentioned: "Since Oct. 7, when the Gaza events started, serious coordination started with Türkiye's Cairo Embassy. Meetings with Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, the connections, cooperation, and coordination we make on a daily basis continue."

Abdulghaffar further added: "In this context, I received delegations from Türkiye Disaster and Management Authority (AFAD), Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay), and Turkish specialist doctors in various branches here. After evaluating the situation of Gazans in Egypt, many injured people were sent to Türkiye."

Emphasizing the importance of both Türkiye and Egypt in the region, Abdulghaffar expressed hope for more efficient and comprehensive agreements between the two countries, especially in the field of health. He thanked Türkiye for accepting the invitation and looked forward to strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Expressing his pleasure in hosting Turkish physicians in Egypt for a conference on organ transplantation led by the Turkish Organ Transplantation Foundation, Abdulghaffar noted, "We see that Turkish health delegations come together with their Egyptian counterparts here. They carry out research, scientific studies, and research for the benefit of Egyptian and Turkish communities. Major cooperation in treatment areas has begun."