A total of 110 individuals have lost their lives and another 12,392 were injured in 6,903 accidents across Türkiye during the Qurban Bayram (Eid al-Adha) holiday, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Thursday.

In the post on his social media account, Yerlikaya noted that as per research findings, it was found that the top three primary causes of these road accidents were attributed to overspeeding at 37.3%, failure to comply with passage priorities at 14.5%, and disregard for lane monitoring and rule changes at 12.4%.

Expressing his deep condolences for the loss of lives and wishing a swift recovery for those injured, Yerlikaya emphasized on the importance of adhering to traffic regulations.

He urged all citizens to prioritize safety and obey traffic rules to prevent further tragedies.

Thousands of people hit the roads during the holiday to visit their loved ones or to visit vacation spots in the southern parts of the country. Despite the measures, which particularly increase days ahead and during the nine-day holiday with the deployment of additional police and gendarmerie teams, many traffic accidents occur due to reckless driving and congestion on the roads.