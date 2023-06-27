The donation of Eid al-Adha sacrificial shares to individuals in need through the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) by the Muslim community living in Japan has been steadily increasing each year.

Kurra Hafiz Muhammet Rıfat Çınar, the imam of Tokyo Mosque affiliated with the TDV, shed light on Eid al-Adha preparations and the remarkable rise in collected sacrificial shares.

Since 2019, Çınar revealed that they have been organizing a proxy sacrificial campaign in Japan. In 2019 alone, a total of 238 shares were collected, marking an increase of over 100% compared to four years prior, while the goal for this year is to surpass a total of 500 shares.

Çınar aims to achieve a 20% increase in sacrificial share donations in Japan every year. To accomplish this, the foundation will continue to accept donations via proxy until the evening of the first day of Eid al-Adha.

Notably, Muslim communities from sister countries, such as Pakistan, residing in Japan have also chosen to sacrifice livestock in Türkiye. This benevolent act was initiated in response to the devastating earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş on Feb. 6. In addition, non-Muslims, including the Japanese population, who came across the "share donation by proxy" announcement in Tokyo, made contributions with the genuine intentions of sacrifice.

As preparations for the holiday are now complete, Çınar stated that the congregational Eid prayer will be performed twice.

Imam Ahmet Yerdelen of Gifu Fatih Mosque, also affiliated with the TDV, located in the southern region of Tokyo, highlighted that they conduct Eid sacrificial activities on behalf of the TDV in the area. Yerdelen mentioned that they have received the power of attorney for sacrifice from Turkish and foreign Muslims.

Yerdelen acknowledged the immense interest shown by Muslims in the country toward the holiday and revealed that a festive gathering will take place in the mosque following the Eid prayer, where meals will be served. He emphasized their efforts to ease the homesickness of Muslims during this joyous occasion, even if by modest means.

The increasing generosity of the Muslim community in Japan through their Eid al-Adha donations reflects their commitment to the spirit of sacrifice and demonstrates their compassion and solidarity toward those in need.