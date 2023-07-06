As the La Nina phase wanes, Türkiye stands on the precipice of experiencing the far-reaching effects of El Nino. With meteorological statements being closely monitored, more than 20 cities have been placed on red alert. Authorities emphasize the importance of heeding citizens' warnings as they unfold one after another.

Professor Levent Kurnaz, director of the Boğazçi University Climate Policy Research Center, predicts that 2023 will be the hottest year ever experienced by humanity. "We are likely to surpass Türkiye's highest temperature record this year. We have witnessed temperatures of 49.1 degrees Celsius (120.38 degrees Fahrenheit) so far, and I anticipate that we will see temperatures above 50 degrees approximately 10 to 12 times this year. Expect more record-breaking days," he cautioned.

Türkiye finds itself in the grip of scorching weather patterns resulting from global warming, notably influenced by the El Nino phenomenon – the periodic warming of a strip of water along the equator in the Pacific Ocean. On July 4, the world bore witness to the hottest day ever recorded. Kurnaz attributed the gradual warming of the globe primarily to the use of coal, oil and natural gas, as he issued a stern warning regarding rising temperatures this year.

Explaining the preceding La Nina phase, which causes the surface waters of the Pacific Ocean to cool slightly, Kurnaz stated: "La Nina ended last April. We are now transitioning to El Nino, its opposite. As the restraining effect of La Nina dissipated, temperatures abruptly began to soar. On July 4, the world experienced the hottest day ever recorded, with average global temperatures reaching a scorching 17.18 degrees Celsius," he disclosed.

The animals are cooled in pools or by watering them with hoses as the temperatures rise in Bursa, Türkiye, July 6, 2023. (AA Photo)

"We are well aware that the beginning of July does not mark the peak of summer heat. The truly sweltering days lie ahead in mid-July and early August. Therefore, temperatures will continue to rise. Additionally, the intensifying El Nino effect will exacerbate the situation. We may witness new temperature records being broken each day until mid-August. I expect approximately 10 to 12 additional record-breaking days this year. Consequently, 2023 could go down in history as the warmest year for humanity," Kurnaz added.

Addressing the issue of drought, Kurnaz stated: "Winter will be hot, followed by a hot spring and an even hotter summer. This will be the new norm. Each subsequent season will be warmer than the previous ones. As for drought, it depends on various factors. However, we can expect nearly 20% less precipitation in the eastern Mediterranean basin, where we reside, over the next 50 years. Therefore, we must adapt to a future with reduced water resources."

Kurnaz stressed the importance of protecting the elderly from harsh weather conditions while cautioning the younger generation against overconfidence. He asserted: "We can prevent global warming from worsening, but reversing its effects is unlikely, at least in the near future. Perhaps centuries from now, if we take action today, temperatures may begin to decline. However, given the damage we have inflicted upon nature thus far, temperatures will continue to rise even if we were to cease all harmful practices today. Abandoning the use of coal, oil, and natural gas is our only solution."