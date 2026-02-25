Marriages among individuals aged 65 and older in Türkiye reached a record high in 2025, with over 9,000 elderly citizens tying the knot, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

Men make up the majority of these unions, accounting for 78.1% of the total, reflecting a steady upward trend in later-life marriages across the country.

Overall, 552,237 couples married in Türkiye last year, with the number of elderly marriages drawing particular attention. Historical data show that in 2001, 5,666 individuals over 65 married, while the 2001-2020 figure was 5,942. The trend has steadily risen in recent years: 7,237 in 2021, 7,993 in 2022, 8,228 in 2023, and 8,536 in 2024.

In 2025, the number of “second spring” marriages exceeded 9,000 for the first time since 2001, reaching 9,223. Of these, 7,204 were men and 2,019 were women. Among their spouses, 742 were marrying for the first time, 1,540 were widowed, 5,178 divorced, and 1,763 had an unknown previous marital status.

Geographically, Istanbul led in elderly marriages with 1,091, followed by Izmir with 659, Ankara with 603, Antalya with 384, and Bursa with 303. These five major cities accounted for roughly one-third of all marriages among individuals aged 65 and older in Türkiye.