Türkiye witnessed 552,237 marriages and 193,793 divorces in 2025, according to data released by the Türkiye Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The number of divorces increased from 188,963 in 2024 to 193,793 in 2025. The crude divorce rate, representing the number of divorces per 1,000 people, was calculated at 2.26 per thousand last year.

When examining the average age at first marriage over the years, it increased for both genders. In 2025, the average age at first marriage was 28.5 for men and 26 for women, with an average age gap of 2.5 years.

The province with the highest crude marriage rate last year was Gaziantep, at 7.76 per thousand, followed by Osmaniye with 7.68 and Şanlıurfa with 7.5 per thousand.

The province with the lowest crude marriage rate was Tunceli, at 4.18 per thousand, followed by Gümüşhane at 4.58 and Ardahan at 4.67 per thousand.

The proportion of foreigners among total marriages was also analyzed. In 2025, the number of foreign grooms was 5,347, accounting for 1% of all grooms. The number of foreign brides was 28,646, representing 5.2% of all brides.

Among foreign grooms, Syrians ranked first at 20.9%, followed by Germans at 18.8% and Afghans at 5%.

Among foreign brides, Syrians also ranked first at 13.8%, followed by Uzbeks at 13.7% and Moroccans at 9.6%.

The highest crude divorce rate in 2025 was recorded in Izmir at 3.28 per thousand, followed by Antalya at 3.21 and Denizli at 3.14 per thousand.

The lowest crude divorce rate was recorded in Hakkari at 0.51 per thousand, followed by Şırnak at 0.52 and Bitlis at 0.63 per thousand.

Among divorces, 34% occurred within the first five years of marriage, while 20.3% occurred between the 6th and 10th years.

As a result of finalized divorce cases, 191,371 children were placed under custody, with the majority assigned to mothers. During this period, 74.6% of children were placed with their mothers, and 25.4% with their fathers.