In Edirne, in northwestern Türkiye, residents of a nursing home have the unique opportunity to briefly return to their former professions as part of a special project in honor of Oct. 1, International Day of Older Persons.

The initiative, led by Harun Tohumcu, the director of the Family and Social Services Department, aims to fulfill the nostalgia of elderly residents who expressed a desire to relive their cherished careers. Tohumcu reached out to retirees willing to revisit their past professions after years of absence.

Through this project, a retired teacher reconnected with students in a classroom, a retired police officer participated in patrol duties, a foreman inspected construction sites, and a cobbler returned to his workshop; these experiences provided emotional moments for the elderly, allowing them to reminisce with former colleagues and students.

Tohumcu emphasized the importance of supporting all citizens, especially the elderly, stating: "We wanted to raise awareness on the International Day of Older Persons. We spoke with our elders and recognized their longing for the past. We wanted them to spend a day doing what they used to do."

Among those involved, 69-year-old retired police officer Enver Ertürk donned his uniform and joined his colleagues in patrol duties, expressing pride in his profession. "Being a police officer is an honorable profession that serves the homeland and the nation," he said, sharing his happiness in reconnecting with his duties.

Similarly, 83-year-old retired teacher Sedat Seyyar met with fourth-grade students from Trakya Birlik Primary School, becoming emotional as he shared memories of his teaching days; the students honored him with flowers and long embraces, celebrating his impactful career of 36 years.

Construction master Zekeriya Üçüncü, 74, and shoemaker Fevzi Tanıyan, 70, also visited their previous workplaces, cherishing the chance to reconnect with their past. Üçüncü reflected on his lifelong career, stating, "My efforts can be seen in many buildings in Edirne," while Tanıyan expressed gratitude for the chance to revisit his days in the repair shop.

This heartwarming project highlights the value of community engagement and the significance of preserving the dignity and memories of the elderly in Türkiye.