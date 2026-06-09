Women who returned to education later in life joined fellow graduates in Van, eastern Türkiye, as 36 Open Education students celebrated what officials said was Türkiye's first graduation ceremony for Open Education high school students on Tuesday.

A total of 36 students who completed Open Education middle school and high school programs through the Tuşba Public Education Center received diplomas, while 17 graduates marked the occasion by wearing academic gowns and tossing their caps.

Among the graduates was 56-year-old Aysel Özbek, a mother of two and grandmother of four, who said she started her educational journey without knowing how to read or write and eventually earned primary school, middle school and high school diplomas.

Speaking at the ceremony, Özbek said graduating had been a lifelong dream and encouraged others not to give up on education because of their age.

"There is no age limit for learning," she said, adding that her next goal is to pursue a university degree through an open education program.

The graduation ceremony was held alongside an end-of-year exhibition showcasing products created by trainees attending courses at family support centers, village life centers, prisons and community support centers affiliated with the Tuşba Public Education Center.

The event drew local officials, educators and residents, who toured displays featuring handicrafts, embroidery, clothing and other handmade products.

Public Education Center Director Mehmet Tahir Arslan said the ceremony was the first of its kind in Türkiye for Open Education students and was designed to recognize graduates' achievements while encouraging them to continue their academic journeys.

"We wanted to crown their success and motivate them to pursue further education," Arslan said.

According to Arslan, 450 students are currently enrolled in Open Education middle school and high school programs in the district, while 36 students graduated this term.

He noted that the presence of graduates aged 56 and 60 among this year's class demonstrated that educational opportunities remain accessible regardless of age.