First lady Emine Erdoğan addressed the "Building the Future in a Divided World: The Transformative Power of Education" panel at the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) on April 12.

Erdoğan also praised Antalya for its unique beauty, rich history, and inspirational role in hosting discussions on democracy, dialogue, and negotiation.

She emphasized that the ADF this year addressed an impressive topic and pointed out that the theme of "Embracing Diplomacy in a Divided World" is a call for the peaceful power of diplomacy during a period when global fault lines are cracking.

Erdoğan emphasized the growing global divisions caused by polarization, wars and humanitarian crises, stressing the urgent need for diplomacy. "Humanity can no longer endure more conflict. Instead, we need cooperation, the resolution of uncertainty, and peace to prevail," she said.

She called on international actors to work together for a just world and use diplomacy to bridge the divisions among people.

Erdoğan highlighted the transformative power of education in overcoming global challenges. "Education unites humanity," she stated, drawing a parallel between planting a sapling and shaping the future of societies through quality education.

She urged that education should not only produce workers but well-rounded individuals, citing historical figures like Ibn Sina and Mimar Sinan as examples of versatile thinkers who shaped civilizations.

Recalling the words of Turkish thinker Nurettin Topçu, she emphasized the need for an education that integrates knowledge, wisdom, and ethics. "Such an education provides a moral filter, guiding humanity to use technology for good, such as curing diseases, rather than creating weapons," Erdoğan concluded.

Education for sustainability

Emine Erdoğan, addressing the fight against climate change, emphasized the need for a balanced relationship with nature. "We are measuring our carbon and water footprints and teaching these concepts to our children. Despite our efforts, environmental awareness has not yet been fully embraced," she said.

Drawing inspiration from Sufi poet Yunus Emre, she urged a shift in perspective: "We can no longer see ourselves as masters of nature." Erdoğan stressed that a sustainable environment arises from recognizing humanity's responsibility to nature, linking it to education that integrates intellectual and moral values.

"Knowledge without the foundation of civilization is shallow and cannot address the challenges of a rapidly changing world," she explained, citing the wisdom of spiritual leaders like Sufi philosophers Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi and Ahmed Yesevi.

Emine Erdoğan also highlighted the global reach of Türkiye’s vision, carried through the Turkish Maarif Foundation in 55 countries. "The foundation spreads Türkiye's inclusive, peaceful approach, providing education for all children, regardless of their circumstances," she said.

Education amid conflict

Erdoğan referred to a UNESCO study showing that basic literacy could lift 171 million people out of extreme poverty. She emphasized that an educated individual can be a transformative power, making a significant impact on their surroundings, uplifting their families and ensuring the sustainability of future generations by passing on their knowledge and skills.

She also expressed her sorrow about the millions of children in war zones deprived of the most fundamental human right: education. "With great sorrow, I express that in a world where we cannot even offer children the right to life, the right to education is far down the list of priorities," she stated.

"In Palestine, children, unable to go to school, instead say into microphones, 'I want to die. Because I am tired of living due to the war.' When asked 'What do you want?' in a normal world, every child would answer, 'Chocolate or ice cream.' But they only say, 'Bread.' When asked 'Where are your parents?' they do not say 'At home or at work,' but 'In heaven.'"

Emine Erdoğan continued: "Our world has become a place that burdens little hearts with heavy sorrows, robbing them of the joy of life. We must remind humanity that children cannot be the victims of any war. Let us not forget that a world where children are killed in their sleep by bombs and missiles has lost its innocence forever."

Emine Erdoğan visits the "Anadolu" exhibition, showcasing Anatolian cultural heritage, Antalya, Türkiye, April 12, 2025. (AA Photo)

Anatolia exhibition visit

After her speech at the panel, Emine Erdoğan hosted the spouses of foreign heads of state and government attending the ADF and participated in various events with them.

As part of this, Emine Erdoğan visited the "Anadolu" exhibition, which showcased products reflecting the cultural heritage of Anatolia, prepared by the Maturation Institutes. The exhibition featured clothing, embroidery, tapestry, weaving, handicrafts, woodwork, ceramics, metal and jewelry. The first lady provided information about the embroidery and functional uses of the products to other first ladies.

Later, Emine Erdoğan and the first ladies enjoyed tasting Turkish coffee and delight before attending the "Anatolia" fashion show, where they saw a selection of 100 designs created by fashion designer Özgür Masur to mark the 100th anniversary of the republic.