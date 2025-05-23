First lady Emine Erdoğan emphasized the urgent need for global collaboration to safeguard family institutions, speaking at the gala dinner of the International Family Forum organized by the Ministry of Family and Social Services in Istanbul on May 22.

In her keynote speech, Erdoğan warned against modern trends that delay marriage and reduce birth rates, saying such patterns lead societies toward “an aging and increasingly isolated world.” She called on participants to form a united and powerful global discourse to restore the family’s central role in society.

“We must not allow excuses that postpone marriage or predictions of catastrophe to justify declining birth rates,” Erdoğan said. “Aging and loneliness must not be humanity’s fate.”

Expressing her gratitude to the international guests, Erdoğan remarked that the strong interest in the event was a promising sign of shared concern. “I believe our troubles and hopes are mutual. Today, we all want to protect the family at a time when threats against it are multiplying.”

She stated that the forum marks the beginning of deeper solidarity to protect the institution of the family. Erdoğan personally welcomed international attendees, saying: “Welcome to Türkiye, we are honored by your presence.”

Underscoring that every individual’s journey begins in the family, Erdoğan described the family as the foundational pillar of society. “It is where children are educated, the elderly are cared for and every member finds safety,” she said.

She emphasized that the preservation of culture, tradition and national identity is passed down through families. “If the family remains strong, society too remains resilient,” she added.

However, the first lady expressed concern that the traditional family structure is under pressure globally, with attempts to dissolve its role and assimilate societies into a homogenous culture. “Such efforts target our moral and spiritual values,” she said. “Our national identity is what gives us the strength to resist these external influences.”

She further warned about the impact of ideological manipulation targeting children. “We are facing mechanisms trying to conquer minds from within – a silent invasion,” she stated.

The first lady highlighted the rising influence of digital life, particularly among youth. Citing studies showing children spend over six hours a day in front of screens, Erdoğan warned of exposure to harmful ideologies, risky lifestyles and even abuse. “The consequence is a generation alienated from their own cultures,” she said.

Adults, too, she noted, are deeply affected by digital addiction. “We are increasingly living lives centered around social media. In some countries, offline cafes are now being created for people to reconnect with real life.”

She called for policies to strengthen families in light of these trends, emphasizing, “It’s time to put our heads together and implement supportive family policies. Because the family is a sacred value common to all societies and all faiths.”

Announcing that 2025 will be declared the “Year of the Family” in Türkiye, she highlighted the Ministry of Family and Social Services’ multifaceted efforts, from financial support for marriages and children to promotional discounts that encourage family stability.

She proudly noted the success of the “Gönül Elçileri” ("Volunteer Ambassadors") project, recognized by UNICEF, which has helped increase the number of children growing up in caring foster homes – from 515 in 2002 to over 10,000 today.

Turning to global crises, Erdoğan spoke emotionally about the devastation in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023. “More than 2,000 families have been completely wiped out, and around 5,000 Palestinian families have only one surviving member,” she said.

She hoped the forum would amplify these tragedies in the international arena. “Let us not forget that protecting the family is a universal right,” she stated.

Reflecting on the unique position of family in Turkish culture, the first lady said, “The soul of Turkish culture is in multigenerational households.” She added that in Islam, the family is both a sacred and moral obligation – a space where love, compassion and spiritual growth are cultivated.

Citing a Harvard study that linked happiness to strong personal relationships, Emine Erdoğan concluded that family is the key to personal fulfillment and societal well-being.

“We must not retreat from gathering around the table, spending quality time together or visiting relatives. These are our roots,” she said. “Together, through unity and mutual understanding, we can elevate the family to the respected status it deserves worldwide.”