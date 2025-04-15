First lady Emine Erdoğan has thanked the World Muslim Charitable Congress for awarding her the "Best Woman Leader Award" at the Third Global Donors Forum.

In a social media post on Monday, Erdoğan expressed her joy at joining philanthropists from around the world in Istanbul, the heart of civilizations. She wrote: "I thank the World Muslim Charitable Congress for awarding me the 'Best Woman Leader Award' at the Third Global Donors Forum. I accept this meaningful award on behalf of our noble nation, which always listens to the cry of the oppressed, offers hope to those in need and competes in doing good."

"Türkiye is like an olive tree whose branches extend to humanity. We approach humanity as our true brothers and sisters, offering a hand to those in need without regard to their religion, race, or ethnicity," she stated.

Erdoğan emphasized that cries for help from around the world have shown that the responsibility of assistance cannot rest solely on a few countries. She particularly called for immediate international mobilization for Palestine, saying, "The international community must act now for Palestine."

Erdoğan concluded by expressing her hopes for the message to reach all consciences, saying, "I wish for the 'people of hope,' who carry the banner of hope even in the darkest times, never to fade."