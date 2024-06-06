Expressing her satisfaction at conducting the second official meeting of the U.N. Zero Waste Advisory Board on World Environment Day, first lady Emine Erdoğan emphasized the importance of directing global attention toward nature.

"On this special day, I hope it serves as a catalyst for developing a common consciousness worldwide in response to the looming climate crisis," she stated.

She also shared her hopes for a more livable world where everyone has access to clean food, air, water and soil and where resources are used fairly and equitably.

"Our shared concerns about our ever-changing world unite us, coming from different countries, cultures and professions," she added. Finally, she highlighted the swift progress made by the board in fulfilling its fundamental missions since the inaugural meeting.

Erdoğan highlighted the importance of global awareness about zero waste, noting that the International Zero Waste Day on March 30 provided a significant opportunity for environmental volunteers worldwide: "In Türkiye, we organized special events for people of all ages and groups both domestically and abroad. It's also gratifying to note that according to the records of the U.N. Environment Program, around 800 articles on Zero Waste in 16 languages were published during the week from 78 countries."

"Furthermore, the Global Zero Waste Goodwill Declaration, initiated with the first digital signature of our president and open to public participation, is gaining momentum with support from thousands worldwide. To expand our impact, I propose launching the 'Goodwill Ambassadors' program. With influential figures selected across sectors and regions for their environmental contributions, we can reach every individual," she added.

Erdoğan hailed the success of efforts to combat the climate crisis, citing 92 exemplary zero waste practices that showcase the promised improvements. She advocated for wider adoption of composting and organic fertilizers, stressing the importance of exploring local practices. Türkiye's Zero Waste Project serves as a model, with 59.9 million tons of waste recycled, boosting the economy by $6 billion. Erdoğan urged the discovery of more success stories globally.

She underscored the need to approach the mission of zero waste as a human rights struggle, considering that issues such as hunger, drought and pollution stem from the misuse of resources and modern consumption culture. Erdoğan stressed the importance of realizing both our responsibility and the power we possess and urged the utilization of all available resources to address these challenges.

Erdoğan mentioned initiatives like the Global Zero Waste Awards, the Zero Waste Fund and the International Zero Waste Institute, proposed earlier. She anticipated sharing progress at the next meeting and looked forward to collaboration.

The first lady announced the preparation of guidance materials for transitioning to zero waste practices with the U.N. and effort towards global standardization. She emphasized the need for collaboration with regional and international institutions to amplify the voice of developing countries in climate dialogue, stressing the universal impact of the climate crisis.

Following Emine Erdoğan's remarks, members of the advisory board delivered speeches.

After the speeches by the board members, Erdoğan took the floor to deliver the closing speech, stating: "I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to each of you for your participation, special presentations and valuable contributions. The steps taken since November reflect the potential of our board in future endeavors. I have hope our road map, shaped by valuable ideas and suggestions, will be successful."

Attending the meeting, Emine Erdoğan thanked Muhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan's minister of ecology and natural resources, for his presentation on the "29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change," to be hosted in Azerbaijan.

She expressed delight at Azerbaijan hosting the COP Summit, believing it would be a memorable gathering due to its nature-friendly and sustainable living heritage.

Erdoğan expressed her support for the advisory board's third official meeting to take place in Baku, Azerbaijan, coinciding with the COP 29 summit. She highlighted efforts to integrate the zero waste agenda into the summit program and intentions to collaborate with Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva to bolster environmental efforts in the Turkic world.

Additionally, she stressed the board's responsibility to address the devastating impacts of war and conflicts on both consciences and the environment, calling for an end to the destructive actions of Israel, which not only target Palestinians but also pose a threat to the environment and all living beings in affected areas.

Emine Erdoğan envisioned a world where humans coexist peacefully with all creatures and extended her warm greetings to Guy Ryder, the U.N. deputy secretary-general, who moderated the meeting, as well as to the U.N.-Habitat team and the advisory board members.

UN thanks Emine Erdoğan

Guy Bernard Ryder, the deputy secretary-general of the U.N. in charge of political affairs, moderated the meeting. In his speech, he thanked Erdoğan for her global leadership in the Zero Waste Project and mentioned that many countries have taken the project as an example.

After Ryder's speech, Erdoğan addressed the advisory board and participants. Later, Jose Manuel Moller, the vice chairperon of the U.N. High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste, spoke.

Updates on the "2023-2024 Work Plan" were presented, focusing on "Advocacy and Social Assistance Activities Reports" and "Prominent Good Practices in Different Working Areas."

Under the topic "Outlook for the Future," plans for the next six months' main action areas and a new joint communication proposal were discussed. Additionally, plans were made to create awareness of zero waste initiatives at future events like the Future Summit and WUF, as well as evaluating participation opportunities at UNFCCC COP 29.

Later, Babayev gave a presentation on "UNFCCC COP 29 and WUF 2026 in Baku, Azerbaijan." Following the presentation, discussions were held on events and participation opportunities at UNFCCC COP 29.

The meeting concluded with closing remarks from Ryder and Erdoğan.