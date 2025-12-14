First lady Emine Erdoğan on Sunday opened the “Artsın Eksilmesin Transformation Market,” organized by the Social Development Center Education and Social Solidarity Association (TOGEM-DER), in Istanbul.

The event marked TOGEM-DER’s 20th anniversary and was organized under the slogan “One Purchase, a Thousand Acts of Kindness,” aiming to promote social solidarity, sustainable consumption and zero-waste awareness.

The opening program began with a video presentation highlighting Erdoğan’s volunteer and social responsibility initiatives. Organizers announced that this year’s theme was “pomegranate,” symbolizing unity, abundance and the multiplication of goodwill.

As part of the opening ceremony, Erdoğan planted a pomegranate sapling to symbolize the transmission of goodwill from one generation to the next.

Following the ceremony, the first lady toured the market stands, which featured new products donated by brands, including furniture, clothing, footwear, accessories, household goods and electronics. She made purchases intended for donation to people in need and engaged with visitors and stand representatives.

The market also showcases products from TOGEM-DER’s upholstery, clothing and culinary workshops, alongside refurbished furniture, redesigned garments, zero-waste designs, and second-hand items, all presented to encourage sustainable living practices.

During her visit, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President Ibrahim Hacıosmanoğlu presented her with a signed national team jersey bearing her name at a stand selling football shirts.

In a post shared on her social media account, Erdoğan said TOGEM-DER has continued its journey of social solidarity since 2005, touching lives for two decades.

She said each purchase at the market would directly support social aid projects, noting that individual choices collectively translate into tangible social impact. She also invited the public to take part in the initiative.