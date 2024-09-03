First lady Emine Erdoğan is leading an initiative to elevate Türkiye’s successful foster family model to an international standard. This model, known for offering stable and nurturing environments for children in need, will be featured prominently at the upcoming "Foster Family Summit" in partnership with UNICEF during the 2024 U.N. General Assembly in New York.

The foster family model, launched in 2002 through the "Gönül Elçileri Project" spearheaded by Emine Erdoğan, has significantly impacted the lives of children across Türkiye. Since its inception, more than 10,256 children have been placed with foster families.

The number of children benefiting from foster care has surged from 515 in 2002 to 10,256 this year. Türkiye is now collaborating with UNICEF to broaden this model’s reach globally, several countries, including Uzbekistan, have already sought Türkiye’s support in implementing similar programs, underscoring the model’s international appeal and effectiveness.

The "Universal Foster Family Model," which Emine Erdoğan is set to champion, will be introduced as an international project in conjunction with UNICEF. This initiative follows the success of Türkiye’s Zero Waste Project, which has gained worldwide recognition.

The foster family model is expected to inspire global adoption, offering a compassionate solution for children displaced by war, natural disasters or migration. UNICEF-supported projects will focus on providing these children with secure and loving family environments, helping them rebuild their lives amid adversity.

The foster family service in Türkiye is designed to ensure that children under protection can lead normal lives and grow up in a supportive family setting. This system is open to individuals aged 25-65, regardless of marital status, provided they have at least a primary school education and a steady income.

Prospective foster parents must undergo comprehensive evaluations before being approved. The Ministry of Family and Social Services provides financial assistance based on the child’s age, education and specific needs. This model also accommodates children with special needs or those from foreign backgrounds, reflecting Türkiye’s commitment to setting a global standard in family-based child care.