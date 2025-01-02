The Islamic holy night of Laylat al-Raghaib will be observed across the world on Thursday, Jan. 2, marking the beginning of the three holy months on the Islamic calendar, namely Rajab, Shaban and Ramadan.

Raghaib, the first Thursday night of the Islamic month of Rajab, is rooted in the Arabic "regabe," which means to desire, seek or lean toward. It is also known as the "Night of the Rewards" and marks the night of the Prophet Muhammad's conception.

First lady Emine Erdoğan congratulated the country and the Islamic world on the occasion of Laylat al-Raghaib and the three holy months.

In a post on her social media account, Erdoğan stated that the holy night is a blessed occasion when hearts are purified and hopes are renewed. She expressed: "On this blessed night, may our prayers turn into justice for the oppressed and hope for the helpless. May peace be granted to humanity, tranquility to our hearts and goodness to our world. I welcome, with our country, our nation and the entire Islamic world, Laylat al-Raghaib and the three holy months."