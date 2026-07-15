First lady Emine Erdoğan on Wednesday marked the 10th anniversary of the defeated July 15 coup attempt, paying tribute to those who defended democracy and describing the historic night as a symbol of the Turkish nation's unwavering courage and resistance.

In a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal marking Democracy and National Unity Day, Erdoğan said July 15 "is the name of the resistance that rose from the homeland and of unshakable courage."

"That night, our heroes, who became a light against the darkness with their hearts, became the voice of the national will and the honorable defenders of our independence," she said.

Erdoğan stressed that the struggle and sacrifices made to protect democracy would "live forever in the memory of our nation."

She also commemorated those killed and wounded during the defeated coup attempt.

"I remember with mercy our noble martyrs who wrote the July 15 epic and commemorate our heroic veterans with gratitude and appreciation," she said.