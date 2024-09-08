First lady Emine Erdoğan marked International Literacy Day on Sept. 8 with a powerful social media post emphasizing the crucial role of literacy and celebrating several significant educational initiatives. Among the projects highlighted were "Haydi Kızlar Okula" (Let's Send the Girls to School), "Ana-Kız Okuldayız" ("Mother and Daughter at School"), "Nerede Kalmıştık" ("Where Did We Leave Off") and the "Literacy Mobilization" campaign.

"Our girls, who are introduced to the power of knowledge, science, technology, art and sports through our educational campaigns, are our greatest source of pride today. The 1,763,502 citizens who responded to our Literacy Mobilization call are our greatest examples of courage. I wholeheartedly congratulate every determined individual whose world is illuminated by the light of letters," Erdoğan wrote.

The post also included a video featuring Erdoğan’s previous speeches highlighting the importance of literacy at various events.

The first lady was also behind a literacy campaign for women she launched with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in 2018, reaching out to more than 1 million people. Literacy classes provide a chance for women of all ages to return to school and draw people from all walks of life. Public schools and lifelong learning centers still help women who want to attend literacy courses.