First Lady Emine Erdoğan attended the charity event “United for a Free Palestine Like the Wind” in Ankara on Wednesday, which brought together diplomats, government officials, and art enthusiasts to support the people of Gaza.

Organized by the Spanish Embassy, the Honorary Consulate of Spain in Muğla, and the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay), the event featured a flamenco performance, with all proceeds dedicated to humanitarian aid in Gaza.

Upon arrival, Emine Erdoğan toured the flamenco costume exhibition in the foyer, where she learned about the intricate designs from curator and visual artist Chema Rodriguez. Her presence highlighted the importance of cultural initiatives in raising awareness and support for humanitarian causes.

During the event, Emine Erdoğan witnessed a flamenco performance by 13 singers and dancers from the Sevilla Cristina Heeren Flamenco Art Foundation, who used the universal language of art to convey the human suffering in Gaza. After the show, she presented flowers to the performers and the foundation’s president, Cristina Heeren, recognizing their contribution to the cause.

Following the program, Emine Erdoğan shared her reflections on social media, saying, “The elegance and emotion of flamenco touched Gaza’s wounded heart. Through the unifying power of art, we spoke to humanity’s conscience against the ongoing atrocities in Palestine. The proceeds from this event, also to be staged in Istanbul, will reach the people of Palestine through the Turkish Red Crescent. I hope this example of solidarity, sharing, and compassion inspires more acts of kindness.”

The event also featured remarks from Spanish Ambassador to Ankara Cristina Latorre Sancho, who thanked Emine Erdoğan for her dedication to social causes and improving the lives of the most vulnerable. The Istanbul leg of the charity program will take place at the AKM Theatre Hall, with ticket revenues from both cities going directly to the people of Gaza.