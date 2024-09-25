Emine Erdoğan, the first lady of Türkiye, recently hosted a significant cultural celebration titled "Tastes of Africa: A Festival of Culture, Cuisine and Friendship" at the Turkish House (Türkevi) in New York.

In her opening remarks, Emine Erdoğan emphasized the importance of collective responsibility among nations. She stated: "For us, who share the same planet and belong to the same human family, we believe that both gain and loss are shared; we understand that Africa's underdevelopment means the world is deprived of the continent's true potential."

This perspective aligns with Türkiye's broader diplomatic strategy of promoting unity and cooperation across different cultures and regions.

The celebration was graced by the presence of several first ladies from around the world, including the spouses of the presidents of Kosovo, Mauritius, Fiji, Ireland, Botswana, Estonia, Nigeria, Bulgaria, Suriname, Gabon, Gambia, Seychelles, Kyrgyzstan, Guatemala, Bosnia-Herzegovina and the European Council.

Emine Erdoğan warmly welcomed these distinguished guests, treating them to Moroccan tea, a traditional beverage known for its rich flavor and cultural significance in African cuisine.

As part of the event, traditional African handicrafts produced by women artisans from various countries were exhibited, showcasing the creativity and craftsmanship of African culture.

Erdoğan took the opportunity to highlight the hard work and dedication behind these creations, stating: "Every piece tells a story of perseverance and artistry, reflecting the unique heritage of its origin."

During her speech, Erdoğan illuminated Africa's cultural diversity and natural wealth, stating: "Africa possesses an unparalleled position in the world due to its cultural diversity and natural riches." She emphasized the continent's impressive demographic makeup, noting that it is home to over 2,000 languages and more than a billion people. "Africa is a vibrant mosaic, a colorful reflection of humanity, where each culture adds to the richness of the whole," she added.

The first lady shared her personal experiences from previous visits to Africa, where she was deeply impressed by the continent's extraordinary diversity.

"The dynamism of the continent, reminiscent of a dazzling tableau, manifests itself in every layer of its culture, from its cuisine to its attire. African cuisine, in particular, is a treasure trove of flavors and traditions that deserves global recognition," she remarked.

A significant highlight of the event was the introduction of the new expanded version of the "African Cuisine" book. This publication, which is a collaborative effort under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency and the African Cultural House Association, now features nearly 110 unique recipes from five different regions of Africa, nearly doubling the number included in the original 2019 edition.

Erdoğan emphasized the importance of preserving traditional recipes and fostering culinary ties between cultures, stating: "Food is a universal language that brings people together, and through this book, we aim to share the rich culinary heritage of Africa with the world."

She also discussed the influence of Ottoman culinary techniques on African flavors, noting: "During our research for this book, we observed that Ottoman cooking methods and healing recipes have also impacted African cuisines. The recipes featured in this book represent a wonderful synthesis of local flavors enriched by Mediterranean tastes and the influences of Arab and Indian cuisines."

The first lady shared her vision for a more equitable world, saying: "As we celebrate the colors, flavors and stories of African cuisine, we aim to embrace, preserve and pass on this cultural heritage together," she remarked. "Let us dream of a world where Africa, with all its resources and people, can realize its potential in a just system. Doesn't this vision seem brighter, stronger and more hopeful than the world we currently inhabit?"

The event underscored Türkiye's commitment to fostering relationships with African nations. Erdoğan reflected on the establishment of the African Cultural House Association in 2017, describing it as a product of the vision for a more connected world. "Today, this association serves as an attractive meeting point for our African brothers and sisters in Türkiye, strengthening the ties between our country and African nations," she stated.

Following the program, Oluremi Tinubu, the first lady of Nigeria, signed the Zero Waste Goodwill Declaration, initiated by President Erdoğan during the 78th U.N. General Assembly. This signing further reinforces Türkiye's commitment to global sustainability efforts and showcases the collaborative spirit of the event, fostering a shared vision for a sustainable future.