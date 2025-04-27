First lady Emine Erdoğan officially opened the "Hidden Ones" exhibition in Kahramanmaraş, southeastern Türkiye, on April 26. The exhibition showcases 40 handwritten books, which were uncovered within the walls of a collapsed house in 2020.

The exhibition is particularly notable for marking a significant milestone in Türkiye, as it is the first to utilize locally handmade paper in the restoration process of these precious works.

Organized by the Asitane Foundation, Albayrak Group and Afşin Municipality, the exhibition opened at the Atatürk Cultural Center, drawing attention to both its historical significance and the innovative conservation methods employed.

Before the exhibition’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, Asitane Foundation President Hasibe Nurhayat Turan briefed Emine Erdoğan about the exhibition’s contents. As a gesture of appreciation, Turan presented Emine Erdoğan with a brooch shaped like a flower, crafted from recycled paper.

Following the ceremonial ribbon cutting, Emine Erdoğan, accompanied by Afşin Mayor Koray Kıraç and other dignitaries, took part in a family photo before touring the exhibition. Historian Murat Bardakçı provided detailed insights into the displayed works.

One of the most striking features of the exhibition is its focus on the legacy of the books, which were hidden by Mehmet Imamoğlu, an individual awarded the Independence Medal. The books, which cover various subjects including logic, Islamic jurisprudence, and religious texts, were concealed in the walls of a mudbrick house in Afşin for nearly a century.

These works were preserved by Afşin Municipality and meticulously restored by the Asitane Conservation Restoration Center in Istanbul over the course of 2.5 years.

In an extraordinary conservation effort, the 40th handwritten book of the collection was restored using handmade paper produced locally by Istanbul Kağıt, marking a pioneering achievement in Türkiye’s preservation practices.

The books, which were salvaged from the rubble of the municipality building following the devastating 2023 Kahramanmaraş earthquake, are now being presented to the public for the first time.

Reflecting on the significance of the exhibition, First lady Emine Erdoğan shared her thoughts on social media, stating the initiative, "These precious books, entrusted to the earth and walls a century ago, have come to life once again through the 'Hidden Ones' exhibition. I wholeheartedly congratulate those involved in telling not only the story of the books but also the will that protected them, the memory that did not forget, and the respect for the past."

Emine Erdoğan also highlighted the exhibition’s role in preserving the cultural and historical heritage of Türkiye, expressing pride in the innovative methods used to restore the books. The exhibition stands as a testament to the collaborative effort between the community, local authorities, and preservationists in ensuring that these historical treasures are passed on to future generations.