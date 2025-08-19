First lady Emine Erdoğan has posted her first message on Next Sosyal.

Following President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's opening of his Next Sosyal account on Monday, his wife Emine Erdoğan also joined the platform.

Posting for the first time from her new account, Emine Erdoğan wrote: "Hello from Next Sosyal. I am excited to be part of our local, national, and independent social network and extend my sincere gratitude to everyone who made this pride possible for our nation. In this safe digital world that belongs to us, we will think together, create and shape the future with our shared values. We are ready for a brand-new journey with Next Sosyal."

Her post included the hashtag "Başlıyoruz," which means "we will start," along with the Turkish flag and rocket emojis.

Next Sosyal is a Türkiye-based, local and national social media platform developed by Teknofest entrepreneurs. It allows users to share text, images, videos and polls, focusing on topics like news, technology, lifestyle and current events, aiming to offer a free and interactive social media experience.

Developed by the Teknofest generation, Next Sosyal announced on Aug. 16 that it had surpassed 1 million users, and its user base continues to grow every day.

The platform is free from ads and algorithmic censorship, with posts displayed in chronological order to ensure content equality and visibility. It also integrates a Turkish-focused AI model called T3 AI, which quickly responds to tagged posts and filters inappropriate content such as explicit material or hate speech.