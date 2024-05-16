Türkiye's First Lady, Emine Erdoğan, arrived in Abuja, Nigeria's capital, on Wednesday to attend the 'Awareness and Support Program for Cancer Control in Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member African Countries' as the guest of honor at Thursday's session.

Emine Erdoğan was welcomed at Abuja Airport by Nigeria's Minister of State for Police Affairs, Imaan Suleiman Ibrahim, along with Türkiye's Ambassador to Abuja, Hidayet Bayraktar and his spouse.

Following her arrival, Emine Erdoğan met with Nigeria's First Lady, Remi Tinubu, the wife of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Abuja.

According to available information, during the private meeting, Tinubu expressed her pleasure at Emine Erdoğan's visit to Abuja as the guest of honor for the program. She shared her belief that Emine Erdoğan's participation would enhance the visibility and effectiveness of the program. Tinubu also briefed Emine Erdoğan about the Organization of African First Ladies for Development, which held an event yesterday.

Tinubu also mentioned that her recent visit to Türkiye was highly productive and thanked Emine Erdoğan for her hospitality.

Emine Erdoğan opens exhibition of Nigerian Women Painters

Emine Erdoğan visited the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) in Abuja. She was greeted by the Institute's Director, Musa Erbaş, President of the Nigerian Women Artists Association, Maryam Maigida and African children. Emine Erdoğan opened the Nigerian Women Artists Association Exhibition.

Joined by Health Minister Fahrettin Koca and African children, Emine Erdoğan cut the ribbon to open the exhibition, where she viewed 12 artworks by female painters and received information about the pieces.

Emine Erdoğan met with Nigerian children learning Turkish at the Yunus Emre Institute, Abuja, Nigeria, May 15, 2024. (AA Photo)

Afterward, Emine Erdoğan met with Nigerian children learning Turkish at the Yunus Emre Institute. The children performed a flute recital, including the piece "Katibim," and recited all ten verses of the Turkish National Anthem, the Istiklal Marşı. Emine Erdoğan engaged in conversation with the children and took photos with them.

The "Awareness and Support Program for Cancer Control in OIC Member African Countries" is a continuation of an event initially held in 2016 in Istanbul under Emine Erdoğan's leadership. At the opening session, she will address the participants as the guest of honor.

"I Believe Awareness Will Increase with Strength and Unity"

Emine Erdoğan shared on social media that she met with Nigeria's First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, in Abuja. In her post, Emine Erdoğan mentioned:

"It is pleasing that the 'Awareness and Support Program for Cancer Control in OIC Member African Countries,' which we first held in 2016 in Istanbul during the 13th Islamic Summit, is being hosted by Nigeria this year."

"I wholeheartedly thank Mrs. Tinubu for leading such an important issue for both her country's health and global health in Africa. I hope the summit's outcomes will be beneficial and believe that awareness will increase with strength and unity."

Emine Erdoğan met with Fatima Maada Bio, the first lady of Sierra Leone, Abuja, Nigeria, May 15, 2024. (AA Photo)

Meeting with Sierra Leone's first lady

During her visit to Abuja, Emine Erdoğan, had a meeting with Fatima Maada Bio, the wife of Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio. This meeting was part of the Islam Cooperation Organization (ICO) Member African Countries' Cancer Awareness and Support Program and was held privately, without press access.

During their discussion, Bio mentioned that they were inspired by Emine Erdoğan to build a hospital in Nigeria and named its women's health department after her. This underscores their support for African countries to become self-reliant, with Bio highlighting Emine Erdoğan as the sole "first lady" who serves as an inspiration to all African leader spouses.

Emine Erdoğan later shared on social media about the meeting. Expressing her gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate under the Cancer Awareness and Support Program, she emphasized their mutual agreement on the critical need for collaboration in combating cancer and their shared commitment to creating healthier and more resilient societies.