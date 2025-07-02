First lady Emine Erdoğan met with Pope Leo XIV at the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican on Wednesday, July 2, where the two leaders held a wide-ranging discussion on global humanitarian concerns, interfaith cooperation and the importance of preserving family values in a rapidly changing world.

Erdoğan was in the Vatican to deliver a speech at the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences during a high-level conference titled “Economy Based on Brotherhood: Ethical Multilateralism.” Following her address, she was received by Pope Leo XIV, who was recently elected as the spiritual leader of the Catholic Church and head of the Vatican State.

In their meeting, Emine Erdoğan extended her congratulations to the newly elected pontiff, “I hope your papacy brings peace and goodwill to the Christian world,” she said.

A key focus of the meeting was the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Erdoğan urged Pope Leo XIV to amplify the Christian world’s response to the ongoing suffering caused by Israel’s continued blockade and military operations.

“The Christian world should raise its voice more strongly for Gaza,” she said. “We must work together to achieve a lasting cease-fire and ensure humanitarian aid reaches those in need.”

She also called for the immediate implementation of a two-state solution, describing it as vital for long-term peace and stability in the region. “A sustainable peace in Palestine requires the two-state solution to be realized without further delay,” Erdoğan stated. “It is also critical that more countries formally recognize the State of Palestine.”

Erdoğan emphasized that not only Muslims but also Christian communities in the region are living under constant threat. “Christians in Gaza and surrounding areas deserve peace and security, just like everyone else,” she added.

Pope Leo XIV responded by affirming the Vatican’s longstanding support for peace in the Middle East. “The Vatican has consistently worked based on the principle of being part of the solution,” he said. “We support the 2-state solution and peace in Palestine.”

Climate change, zero waste initiative

One of the key topics was the global climate crisis. Emine Erdoğan introduced the pope to Türkiye’s pioneering environmental effort – the zero waste movement – which she personally leads and which has since been institutionalized under the United Nations framework.

“In Türkiye, we’ve launched the zero waste movement to fight climate change and build environmental awareness,” she said. “I believe this is an area where we can develop strong cooperation with the Vatican.”

Pope Leo XIV responded positively, expressing his willingness to collaborate, “We definitely need to find ways to work together.”

The meeting also touched on the global rise in Islamophobia, racism and religious intolerance, trends Emine Erdoğan described as dangerous not only for those directly targeted, but for society as a whole.

“These trends not only affect targeted groups, they threaten all of society,” she stated. “We must unite around a shared will to stand against hate and discrimination.”

She pointed to Türkiye’s long-standing culture of peaceful coexistence as a model: “Türkiye is a country where different religions and cultures have lived together peacefully for centuries. Christian communities are an inseparable part of our social fabric.”

Emine Erdoğan further underlined Türkiye’s commitment to protecting religious minorities. “Under President Erdoğan’s leadership, issues related to the immovable properties of minority foundations have been resolved through legislative reforms in favor of these communities,” she noted.

Pope Leo XIV praised Türkiye’s protection of Christian and minority rights, calling it “a model” and describing Türkiye as “an important voice for peace in the region.” He also expressed a desire to make Türkiye one of his first international visits as pope, saying, “I would like one of my first international visits as Pope to be to Türkiye.”

Preparations for the visit are reportedly underway, with both sides working toward a possible trip in late November. The pope noted that 2025 marks the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea, held in present-day Iznik in northwestern Türkiye, and described it as a symbolic opportunity for interfaith dialogue.

“Türkiye is not only important to Christians historically, it also serves as a unique and vital bridge for building peace,” he added.

In closing, both leaders underscored the critical role of the family in maintaining social harmony and addressing modern challenges such as isolation and individualism.

“The family is the key to societal peace,” said Emine Erdoğan. “It offers solutions to many of today’s problems, such as loneliness and excessive individualism.”

They agreed that family holds a sacred and central place in both Islam and Christianity. “Family holds a sacred place in both our faiths,” they emphasized.