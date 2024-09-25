First lady Emine Erdoğan welcomed Ilyasah Shabazz, daughter of the late human rights activist Malcolm X, during her visit to the United States.

During their meeting at the Turkish House (Türkevi) in New York, Erdoğan told Shabazz that her father's fight for freedom, equality and justice continues to inspire global movements against injustice.

The discussion also highlighted the similarities between Malcolm X's struggle and Şule Yüksel Şenler's human rights and justice advocacy in Türkiye.

The possibility of collaborative efforts with the foundation established to preserve Şenler's legacy was also addressed.

Erdoğan shared her thoughts on the meeting on her social media account, stating: "I had the pleasure of meeting Ilyasah Shabazz, the esteemed daughter of Malcolm X, a symbol of the struggle against racism in American history, at the Türkevi. We discussed the activities of the Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center, which she leads. We exchanged ideas about potential collaboration areas with the Şule Yüksel Şenler Foundation. I hope that the two fighting spirits, Malcolm X and Şule Yüksel Şenler, continue to guide young people around the world."