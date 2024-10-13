Emine Erdoğan, Türkiye's first lady, had a meaningful visit on Friday to a kindergarten operated by the Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia's capital, Belgrade. This visit coincided with an official trip accompanying her husband, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

During her visit to the Maarif Baby Palace Kindergarten, which educates 220 children between the ages of 2 and 7, Emine Erdoğan emphasized the importance of education and the potential of children to strengthen international relationships.

She wrote on to express her appreciation, stating: "I would like to thank everyone who contributes with the belief that the light of children is the most valuable bond that will further strengthen the friendship between our countries."

The Maarif Foundation, which is dedicated to enhancing educational opportunities, began its efforts in Serbia in 2019. Currently, it operates five schools throughout the country, including in the capital city of Belgrade as well as in Novi Pazar and Sjenica, in total, the foundation serves 518 students, with 449 enrolled in preschool and 69 in primary education.

In addition to her engagement with the kindergarten, Emine Erdoğan also attended the eighth Ethnology Festival in Belgrade, which was held under the auspices of Serbian first lady Tamara Vucic.

The festival featured a fashion show that highlighted traditional Ottoman and Anatolian wedding gowns, celebrating cultural heritage and artistic expression.

During her address at the festival, Erdoğan expressed her happiness that Türkiye was chosen as this year's "Country in Focus."

She remarked: "Today, we felt once again that, despite our differences, we are united by deep-rooted human values." She also extended her gratitude to the Serbian first lady for organizing such a meaningful event and for their warm welcome.