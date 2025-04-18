First lady Emine Erdoğan met with Najat Maalla M'jid, the U.N. Special Representative on Violence Against Children, Babatunde Ahonsi, the U.N. Resident Coordinator in Türkiye and Paolo Marchi, the UNICEF Representative in Türkiye, on April 17 in Ankara. The meeting focused on enhancing global efforts to prevent violence against children.

According to sources from the Presidential Administration, the discussions took place at the State Guesthouse within the Presidential Complex. During the meeting, M'jid emphasized the significance of the "Gönül Elçileri" project, which is being implemented under the patronage of Emine Erdoğan, aiming to promote the Protective Family Service Model.

She noted that the initiative serves as a global example, highlighting the importance of a system that reunites children with family environments.

Paolo Marchi praised Emine Erdoğan's influential leadership both in Türkiye and globally, underscoring her pioneering role in child protection. The meeting also provided a platform for exchanging views on ongoing activities and exploring opportunities for further cooperation.

Minister of Family and Social Services Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş also participated in the meeting.

Following the meeting, Emine Erdoğan shared a post on social media, stating, "We met in Ankara with the U.N. Special Representative on Violence Against Children Najat Maalla M'jid, U.N. Resident Coordinator Babatunde Ahonsi and UNICEF Türkiye Representative Paolo Marchi. We discussed strengthening international collaborations to prevent all forms of violence against children and enhancing protective mechanisms. We evaluated our joint efforts to expand the protective family system globally with the 'Gönül Elçileri' project."

It was also stated, "We all agreed on the necessity of having systems that will reunite children with families in every country, beyond their safe and healthy upbringing under state care. We also exchanged ideas about the tragedy in Gaza and the concrete steps that can be taken to protect children there."

"Being the voice of children and ensuring they reach a peaceful and hopeful future is a shared responsibility for us all. I highly value every collaboration built on this path and hope for our solidarity to continue growing."

The meeting reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to child protection and emphasized the importance of international cooperation in safeguarding the well-being of children worldwide.