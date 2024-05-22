Under the leadership of first lady Emine Erdoğan, "Meeting Point of Centuries-old Flavors: Turkish Cuisine in Seven Regions" will showcase Turkish culture and culinary delicacies in the exhibition hall of the Presidential Complex.

The exhibition, opening today, will run for one month. It will highlight the wide variety of food and beverages in Turkish cuisine, as well as the culture of co-production in the preparation and consumption stages and the dynamics of social solidarity, cohesion and sharing.

In the exhibition and digital experience areas, the natural and cultural heritage, as well as the agricultural diversity of different geographical regions of Türkiye, from the Aegean to eastern Anatolia and from the Black Sea to central Anatolia, will be presented in a way that appeals to the five senses.

Turkish culture explained

The historical and cultural heritage of Turkish cuisine will be promoted through events organized both at home and abroad during Turkish Cuisine Week, scheduled for May 21-27.

In this context, a program held under the auspices of Emine Erdoğan at the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye will be attended by ambassadors residing in Türkiye and their spouses, along with invited guests, including faculty members and students from the field of gastronomy.

These events will provide information about Turkish cuisine and culture, drawing attention to its unique qualities. Additionally, a video will be shown emphasizing the traditional, healthy and waste-free cultural heritage of Turkish cuisine, showcasing its richness.

A local woman from Bilecik rolls out dough as part of the cultural events during Turkish Cuisine Week, Ankara, Türkiye, May 22, 2024. (AA Photos)

Dijital experience

The events will emphasize the contribution of Türkiye's climate and geographical diversity to the richness of Turkish cuisine and the reflections of Turkish hospitality on culinary culture. It will be brought to the attention of the guests that in Turkish cuisine, not only food is shared, but also culture, tradition and empathy.

Information will be provided on the culinary richness and table cultures of all regions of Türkiye and kitchen utensils, handcrafted weaving works and table presentations from various regions will be on display.

Geographically marked products that create added value by affecting many areas such as culture, tourism and economy will be introduced. The story of Turkish cuisine, its historical development and the unique textures of the regions will be displayed on digital screens.