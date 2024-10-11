First Lady Emine Erdoğan undertakes a significant cultural mission during her visit to the Balkans, which first starts with her official trip to Albania alongside Türkiye's president. Her engagements emphasize cultural exchange, collaboration, and the promotion of shared values between Türkiye and the countries of the Balkans.

Erdoğan’s visit commenced in the capital city of Tirana, where she met with Linda Rama, the wife of Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama. The duo attended a special program at the National Opera and Ballet Theater, featuring a vibrant folk dance performance titled "Kutlama Günü."

The show highlighted Albania's rich cultural heritage and showcased traditional dance forms, including the "Kaba" performance, which was accompanied by clarinet and violin, as well as a solo performance by a vocalist supported by the Iso polyphonic orchestra.

The event also included contemporary ballet performances and traditional "shqipe" dances, reflecting the diverse cultural expressions of Albania.

Erdoğan and Rama were joined by various officials from the Albanian Ministry of Tourism and Handicrafts, demonstrating the local government’s commitment to preserving cultural traditions.

Following the opera visit, Erdoğan and Rama proceeded to the Palace of Brigades, an important cultural landmark in Tirana. Here, Emine Erdoğan explored an exhibition dedicated to traditional Albanian attire, particularly focusing on the "xhubleta," a handwoven garment characterized by its unique wavy waistline, traditionally worn by women from Northern Albania.

During the tour, she engaged with curators and learned about the historical significance of these garments, which represent the rich cultural tapestry of the region.

While touring the palace, Erdoğan expressed her admiration for the artistry involved in the traditional costumes, emphasizing how each piece tells a unique story about the Albanian people and their cultural heritage.

She also participated in a private luncheon hosted by Rama, where they enjoyed a menu featuring traditional Albanian cuisine, further promoting cultural appreciation through culinary experiences.

Emine Erdoğan's visit also included a fruitful meeting with Armanda Begay, the wife of Albanian President Bajram Begaj. They convened at the Presidential Office, where discussions centered on various social issues of mutual interest, including the importance of the "Gönül Elçileri" project initiated by Emine Erdoğan in 2012.

This project focuses on social responsibility and the promotion of foster care, highlighting the significance of supportive family structures in both Türkiye and Albania.

During their meeting, Emine Erdoğan shared insights into Türkiye's advancements in foster care and other critical social initiatives. She expressed her hope that similar programs could be adopted in Albania to enhance the well-being of children in need. Following their discussions, Emine Erdoğan took to social media to share her reflections on the visit, highlighting the importance of cultural and social collaboration between Türkiye and Albania.

After her enriching experiences in Albania, Emine Erdoğan accompanied her husband to Serbia, where they arrived at Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport. They were warmly received by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, along with Türkiye’s ambassador to Serbia, Hami Aksoy, and the consul general of Novi Pazar, Osman Peşmen.

The president and Emine Erdoğan's arrival in Serbia marked the continuation of Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts in the Balkans, with discussions anticipated to focus on strengthening bilateral relations and cultural ties.