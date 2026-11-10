Türkiye’s first lady, Emine Erdoğan, will promote global cooperation on zero waste and climate action during the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, including a roundtable with the spouses of more than 30 heads of state and government.

Emine Erdoğan is scheduled to participate in several high-level events during the Nov. 9-20 conference, including the opening program of the COP31 Leaders’ Summit, which will be held Nov. 11-12.

A key event will be a roundtable meeting hosted by the first lady for the spouses of world leaders, where the planned Global Zero Waste Alliance will be introduced to the international community.

The initiative aims to expand the Zero Waste Project, launched in Türkiye in 2017 under Emine Erdoğan’s leadership, by encouraging international cooperation and helping countries scale up sustainable waste management practices.

The meeting will open with remarks by Emine Erdoğan, followed by discussions on national zero-waste initiatives, environmental priorities and opportunities for international cooperation.

The alliance is expected to focus on five priority areas: zero waste and circularity, plastics and packaging, zero-waste zones, food and organic waste and education and youth.

It aims to bring together countries, U.N. agencies, international organizations, local governments, the private sector, academia and civil society through voluntary partnerships.

The initiative will work in coordination with the annual Zero Waste Forum and the Istanbul Platform, developed under the COP31 Action Agenda. Priorities identified at the forum will be translated into concrete projects through the platform, while the alliance will seek to increase its international visibility and encourage wider participation.

Following the roundtable, Emine Erdoğan will attend a program titled “Zero Waste, Circularity and Methane,” organized by the International Energy Agency and the U.N. Secretary-General’s Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste. She is also scheduled to attend an official dinner hosted by President Erdoğan.

Zero waste museum to open

On Nov. 12, Emine Erdoğan will attend the opening of the Zero Waste Museum, established by the Zero Waste Foundation in COP31’s Blue Zone.

The museum will showcase the nine-year journey of the Zero Waste Project, its national and international achievements, and practices promoting the circular economy.

Designed around an architectural concept inspired by the shape of five leaves, the museum will feature exhibits on the environmental impact of waste, recycling, natural resource conservation, reuse and art made from waste.

Interactive displays and digital applications will complement the exhibits. A “2035 Message Wall” will allow visitors to record video messages for the future, while a “Commitment Tree,” built around an olive tree more than 30 years old, will invite visitors to write their environmental commitments for 2035 on leaf-shaped cards.

The museum aims to highlight Türkiye’s experience in waste management and increase international awareness of resource efficiency and the circular economy.

Following the opening, Emine Erdoğan will attend a luncheon for the spouses of world leaders, featuring seasonal and locally sourced ingredients and traditional Anatolian recipes.

The table arrangements will also reflect zero-waste principles, with living plants that can continue growing after the event used instead of cut flowers.