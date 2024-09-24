During her visit to New York for the 79th United Nations General Assembly, Turkish First Lady Emine Erdoğan showcased the rich and centuries-old tradition of Turkish dowries to an international audience.

Erdoğan hosted the event, "Bridal Treasures: A Journey Through Ottoman and Anatolian Dowries," at the Turkish House, highlighting the cultural significance of Turkish dowries passed down through generations.

The program drew high-profile attendees, including the spouses of heads of state, such as Nigeria’s Oluremi Tinubu, Kosovo’s Prindon Sadriu, and first ladies from Mauritius, Fiji, Guatemala and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Greece’s Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis, Albania’s Linda Rama and Philile Dlamini, the first lady of Eswatini, were also present.

In her remarks, Emine Erdoğan emphasized the symbolic and cultural value of dowry items crafted with dedication by Turkish women. She expressed her joy in hosting her guests at the Turkish House for this special event, where Ottoman and Anatolian dowries, composed of intricate, handmade works, were explored.

"Dowry items are not only meant to meet daily needs but also serve as special letters that express women's emotions, wishes and dreams through symbols," she said.

Erdoğan explained that the dowry tradition goes beyond mere preparation for a bride’s new home; it is a communal effort involving family and friends, symbolizing social unity and solidarity. Each stage, from the creation of dowry items to the delivery of the bridal chest, reflects the deep-rooted cultural memory of Anatolia.

She also highlighted how traditional handicrafts are like living documents from which a culture can be read line by line. "Anatolia, whose cultural basin spans Asia to Africa, has a rich history. Throughout the centuries, the people of the region have skillfully inscribed every aspect of life into objects, beautifying their surroundings with artistic touches," Erdoğan added.

Following her speech, a fashion show introduced traditional bridal gowns from the Ottoman and Anatolian periods. During the event, Erdoğan shared insights about the outfits and the unique features of their embroidery.

The program also included an exhibition at the Turkish House featuring dowries embroidered with motifs from Ottoman and Anatolian cultures, along with wedding costumes, handmade carpets and objects reflecting Turkish heritage.

After the fashion show, which was met with great admiration, participants gathered for a family photo.