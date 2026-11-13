Türkiye's first lady, Emine Erdoğan, inaugurated the Zero Waste Museum in the Blue Zone of the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya on Thursday.

The event brought together international leaders' spouses, government officials and representatives of international organizations to highlight the roles of sustainable consumption and recycling in tackling environmental challenges.

The museum, established by the Zero Waste Foundation, showcases the development of Türkiye's Zero Waste Project, launched in 2017, as well as the project's national and international achievements over the past nine years.

Speaking at the inauguration, Erdoğan, honorary president of the Zero Waste Foundation and chair of the U.N. High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste, said the museum raises awareness of how everyday choices can help extend the lifespan of products and protect natural resources.

“The museum, established by our Zero Waste Foundation at COP31, tells the story of the national and international development of the Zero Waste Project, which we launched in 2017,” Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan expressed hope that the experience shared in Antalya would encourage new initiatives centered on zero waste in different countries.

First lady Emine Erdoğan poses with officials during a visit to the Zero Waste Museum COP31, Antalya, Türkiye, Nov. 12, 2026. (AA Photo)

Türkiye's zero waste experience on display

Designed to showcase Türkiye's accumulated knowledge and experience in waste prevention, recycling and circular economy practices to the international community, the museum presents the nine-year development of the country's Zero Waste Movement and its environmental achievements.

Its architecture represents the shape of five leaves, reflecting its environmental focus. Inside, visitors can explore exhibits on the historical development of zero waste practices, the environmental impact of waste, recycling processes, natural resource conservation and the reuse of materials.

The museum combines interactive experiences, digital applications and artworks to demonstrate how waste reduction and resource efficiency can be incorporated into everyday life.

During the visit, Ağırbaş briefed Erdoğan and other guests on measures to prevent waste generation and improve the recycling of materials.

Visitors also explored displays illustrating how products can be reused, materials recovered and natural resources protected through more sustainable consumption patterns.

Among the museum's features is the “2035 Message Wall,” where visitors can record video messages addressed to the future.

Another installation, the “Commitment Tree,” is arranged around an olive tree more than 30 years old. Visitors can write their environmental commitments for 2035 on leaf-shaped cards and add them to the installation, contributing to a shared vision for a more sustainable future.

At the end of the visit, Erdoğan and the attending leaders' spouses posed for a photograph in front of a digital tree installation highlighting the importance of protecting nature.

The museum's interactive elements aim to connect individual environmental choices with broader sustainability goals, encouraging visitors to consider how their consumption habits affect waste generation and resource use.

Visitors explore the Zero Waste Museum during COP31, Antalya, Türkiye, Nov. 12, 2026. (Daily Sabah Photo)

Erdoğan also shared a message about the inauguration on social media, expressing hope that the museum would inspire new zero-waste practices in different countries.

The inauguration was attended by Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum, Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Fatma Şahin and Zero Waste Foundation President and COP31 High-Level Climate Champion Samed Ağırbaş.

Spouses of several heads of state and government also attended, including Mariem Dah, wife of Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani; Valerie Whipps, wife of Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr.; Francine Ntakarutimana, wife of Burundi's prime minister; and Sajidha Mohamed, wife of the Maldivian president.

Other attendees included Amina El-Dilawi, wife of Libya's prime minister, and Leyla Aliyeva, daughter of Azerbaijan's president, alongside representatives of the U.N. High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste, civil society organizations and young people.

The museum's opening at COP31 places Türkiye's zero waste experience within the international climate discussions taking place in Antalya.

The Zero Waste Project, launched in 2017 under Erdoğan's leadership, promotes waste prevention, recycling, efficient resource use and the adoption of more sustainable consumption habits.

The initiative has since developed into a broader movement focused on reducing environmental pressure by encouraging individuals, institutions and businesses to rethink how they produce, consume and dispose of materials.

By presenting the movement's development and practical applications to international visitors, the museum seeks to demonstrate how waste management and circular economy principles can contribute to environmental protection.

Its emphasis on interactive learning and personal commitments also highlights the role of public participation in advancing sustainability, as governments and communities seek to reduce waste and protect natural resources.

The museum's inauguration was part of a series of activities Emine Erdoğan attended during COP31, where she promoted international cooperation on zero waste, resource efficiency and sustainable consumption.

On Nov. 11, she hosted the High-Level Meeting of Leaders' Spouses for the Global Zero Waste Alliance, calling for countries to turn existing environmental commitments into concrete action. She outlined five priority areas for cooperation: zero waste and the circular economy, plastic and packaging waste, zero waste zones, food and organic waste, and education and youth.

Erdoğan also attended a leaders' roundtable on zero waste, circularity and methane, organized by the COP31 Presidency, the International Energy Agency and the U.N. High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste. She highlighted projections that global municipal solid waste could double to approximately 4 billion metric tons by 2050 and called for a reduction of at least 50% in the projected increase in annual global municipal solid waste by 2035.

Alongside these engagements, she hosted a luncheon for leaders' spouses featuring Anatolian cuisine and an exhibition showcasing traditional natural dyeing techniques and regional textiles. The event incorporated zero waste principles through the use of natural materials, repurposed items and living plants in its table arrangements.