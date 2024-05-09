First lady Emine Erdoğan once again expressed sorrow over Israel's attacks on Rafah, stating that hospitals, schools, places of worship and camps where civilians seek refuge are being targeted. She called for an end to the atrocities targeting innocent people and the situation condemning them to suffer illness and hunger.

On her social media account, Erdoğan shared her disappointment with Israel's attacks on Gaza's Rafah region with the hashtag "One Heart for Palestine."

She emphasized that Rafah in Gaza, where nearly 1.5 million Palestinians displaced from their homes reside, is one of the last refuges for those fleeing the genocide that has been ongoing for seven months. She noted that Palestinians have been living through a humanitarian nightmare since Oct. 7.

"We will not give up the struggle," she said.

Erdoğan pointed out that Israel continues to commit war crimes in flagrant disregard for international law, adding new ones to their record and continuing to kill.

"We are once again devastated by the Rafah attacks that aim to sever the Palestinian people's ties to humanitarian aid and cast a shadow over cease-fire negotiations. The savagery where hospitals, schools, places of worship and camps are targeted, and innocent people, regardless of gender, age or status, are condemned to illness and hunger must stop. No divine covenant or legitimate political ideology encompasses oppression. I demand an immediate reversal of this irreversible mistake and wish with all my heart for Palestine to achieve the peace it deserves. Until the day comes when our Palestinian brothers and sisters can raise their children in peace and security on their rightful lands, we will not give up the struggle," she stated.