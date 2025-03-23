First lady Emine Erdoğan underscored the fundamental role of water in shaping civilization, faith and history, calling on all citizens to support Türkiye’s water conservation efforts.

Speaking on March 22 at the opening session of the World Water Day: Water Efficiency Summit in Istanbul, she emphasized the necessity of safeguarding water resources. "Our life, civilization, faith, culture and ultimately our history are hidden in a single drop of water," she stated. "I pray to God that our nation will never be deprived of this blessing. I invite everyone, from 7 to 70, to take part in the water mobilization."

Attending the summit in her capacity as chair of the United Nations High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste, Erdoğan highlighted Türkiye’s ongoing commitment to sustainable water management. The event was organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry in collaboration with the Zero Waste Foundation.

She noted that the National Water Efficiency Mobilization was launched two years ago under the ministry’s leadership. This initiative, she explained, reflects a national responsibility and is supported by comprehensive strategies and concrete actions aimed at preserving the country’s water resources.

Erdoğan emphasized the collective efforts of various ministries, including the Ministry of National Education, the Ministry of Industry and Technology, and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, alongside local administrations, in advancing water conservation initiatives.

She expressed her gratitude to all ministers, institutions and stakeholders, particularly those in the industrial and academic sectors, for their contributions. She also acknowledged the leaders who would sign the Water Efficiency Cooperation Protocol at the summit and thanked the U.N.-Habitat for its support, wishing for the event’s success.

Highlighting the urgency of water conservation, Erdoğan stated, "It is too late to dig a well when you are already thirsty. We must recognize the approaching danger and act before it is too late." She cautioned against the misconception that water is an unlimited resource, noting that despite Earth’s vast water coverage, only 1% of global water reserves are suitable for human consumption. This vital resource, she warned, is increasingly threatened by climate change, pollution, drought, and population growth.

Türkiye, situated within the Mediterranean Climate Zone, is particularly vulnerable to these challenges. Erdoğan stressed that projections indicate the country's water resources could decline by up to 25% within the next century, underscoring the urgent need for action. "We are already a water-stressed country. We can no longer afford to ignore this reality," she asserted.

Emine Erdoğan also emphasized the urgent need for nationwide water efficiency, stressing that it must be integrated into urban planning, industry, agriculture, and daily life. "Water efficiency means maximizing benefits while minimizing consumption – eliminating waste, reducing losses, and ensuring that not a single drop goes unused," she stated.

She highlighted Türkiye’s water conservation targets, noting that the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry aims to reduce water loss from 32% to 25% by 2030, increase industrial water efficiency to 30% and improve agricultural irrigation efficiency from 50% to 60%. Addressing female farmers, she urged them to take an active role in these efforts, acknowledging their deep connection to the land and its resources.

Emphasizing individual responsibility, Erdoğan called for reducing daily per capita water consumption from 150 liters (39.6 gallons) to 120 liters (39.6 gallons) by 2030. She illustrated the impact of small behavioral changes, noting that simple habits – such as turning off taps while brushing teeth or washing hands – could save 12.4 billion cubic meters of water, equivalent to Istanbul’s 11-year supply.

She also drew attention to global water scarcity, highlighting that 4 billion people face severe shortages each year, with many, particularly in Africa, walking long distances daily for water. "For them, life is a struggle just to secure water, leaving no time for education or opportunities we take for granted," she said.

Erdoğan stressed that water is now a national and food security issue for many countries, with major economies prioritizing conservation. She reflected on the deep cultural and spiritual significance of water in Türkiye’s history, citing the Ottoman tradition of building fountains for public use.

Concluding her speech, she underscored the sacred value of water. "Our life, civilization, faith, culture and history are hidden in a single drop of water. I pray that our nation will never be deprived of this blessing and invite everyone to join the water mobilization."