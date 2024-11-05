First lady Emine Erdoğan, alongside Aygül Caparova, first lady of Kyrgyzstan, visited the Turkish Maarif Foundation's (TMV) educational complex in Bishkek, which serves 1,453 students of all ages.

They toured the TMV Education Complex, where they met with students who welcomed Türkiye's first lady with flowers and the greeting, "Merhaba, hoş geldiniz" ("Hello, welcome"). They were accompanied by Kyrgyz Deputy Minister of Education Rasul Avazbekuulu, Turkish Maarif Foundation President Birol Akgün and the foundation's representative in Kyrgyzstan, Hüsnü Bircan.

After exploring themed sections like the Computer and Robotics Coding Workshop and the English room, Erdoğan and Caparova attended a lesson with preschool students, who performed songs for them. They took a keen interest in students' projects, particularly traditional Kyrgyz crafts made from felt and paintings created using charcoal techniques.

They also learned about the educational activities taking place in the complex, including a library featuring books written in various languages. Erdoğan showed special interest in the Turkish corner where Turkish language instruction is provided.

Kyrgyz students shared their projects, which won awards at Teknofest in Türkiye, discussing their successes in the Biotechnology Innovation Competition and the Technology in Education Competition in Turkish. They also performed traditional dances accompanied by music, concluding with a rendition of Aşık Veysel's "Uzun Ince Bir Yoldayım" ("I'm on a Long and Narrow Road") using the Kyrgyz traditional instrument "Kıl Kıyak."

At the end of the program, the Kyrgyz students bid farewell to Erdoğan with applause and waves.

After the visit, Erdoğan expressed her thoughts on social media, stating: "We visited the Turkish Maarif Foundation Education Complex in Bishkek with Aygül Caparova, the esteemed wife of the president of Kyrgyzstan. We gained insight into the four-language education offered in various fields, including science, technology, art and culture."

She also added: "This educational institution opens doors for Kyrgyz children to empower themselves with knowledge and realize their dreams. Our common hope is that generations nurtured by education and values will become guiding lights for their own countries and the Turkish world. The children, who sang traditional Kyrgyz melodies with heartfelt sincerity, rekindled the traces of friendship and brotherhood in our eyes. I was also pleased to meet students who proudly represented their country at Teknofest with their projects. I wish them continued success."