Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdoğan visited the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Upon her arrival, she was greeted by YEE President professor Abdurrahman Aliy, YEE Indonesia Director Cemal Şahin and many students holding Turkish and Indonesian flags.

Emine Erdoğan took a close interest in the students and toured the institute, where she received information from Aliy and Şahin about the ongoing activities.

She visited the Archive Documents Exhibition showcasing Ottoman-Indonesian relations from 1567 to 1920. Among the documents displayed were writings about Ottoman assistance to reduce the costs of the pilgrimage for Indonesian Muslims, a letter of thanks from Indonesia after the Ottoman Empire thwarted British plans in East Asia, reports of Ottoman aid to the Muslim community in Aceh during Dutch oppression and a thank-you letter sent by the Sultan of Java to Sultan Abdülhamid for Ottoman assistance in liberating Java.

Students' dreams of Türkiye

After the exhibition, Emine Erdoğan visited classrooms where Turkish lessons were given and toured the library. She chatted with Indonesian students, who read aloud their writings about their dreams of Türkiye in a lesson titled "My Dream in Türkiye."

One student shared how he had visited Türkiye twice, describing it as home to many historical wonders. He expressed his desire to earn a doctorate from Türkiye and mentioned how much he missed Turkish cuisine.

Reviewing drawings by Indonesian students about Türkiye

The first lady also examined the drawings of Türkiye created by students at the institute. She chatted with them about their artwork and Türkiye.

After her visit to the YEE, the students bid Emine Erdoğan farewell, expressing their hope to see her again. During her visit, she wore a traditional Indonesian Batik fabric dress.

Following the visit, Erdoğan shared a post on social media, reflecting on her experience:

"As part of our official visit to Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital, I had the pleasure of visiting the Yunus Emre Institute. This year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Indonesia, and we are witnessing the enduring legacy of a friendship that dates back to the 16th century."

She added: "It was an honor to meet the young people learning Turkish at the Yunus Emre Institute, which plays a crucial role in carrying this rich heritage forward. Their passion for learning and their love for Türkiye beautifully reflects the strong bond between our nations. I also had the opportunity to explore the Ottoman-Indonesian Relations Archive Documents Exhibition, which highlighted the depth and strength of the long-standing friendship between our two countries. I hope that the brotherhood between Türkiye and Indonesia continues for many more years."