During her visit to Kyrgyzstan, first lady Emine Erdoğan expressed her deep appreciation for the country’s warm hospitality and rich cultural heritage. Accompanying President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the 11th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Turkic Council in Bishkek, Erdoğan engaged in several significant events, reflecting the strong ties between Türkiye and Kyrgyzstan.

In her social media post about the visit, Erdoğan described her journey: "We left Kyrgyzstan with unforgettable memories, witnessing the deep traces of history and the warm reflection of friendship. I believe that feeling the ancient spirit of culture with every step strengthened our brotherly bonds. Our heartfelt thanks to the friendly Kyrgyz people.” She added that her visit further strengthened the ties between Türkiye and Kyrgyzstan, reinforcing their shared values and traditions.

One of the highlights of her visit was a tour of the Kyrgyz Republic National History Museum in Bishkek. Erdoğan, alongside the first lady of Kyrgyzstan, Aygül Caparov, and Hungary's first lady Aniko Levai, explored more than 130,000 artifacts representing the nation’s culture, history and state-building achievements. They also attended the "Divanu Lugati't-Türk Exhibition," showcasing Turkish culture and language, emphasizing the deep historical and cultural connections between the two nations.

Erdoğan also participated in a cultural exchange at the Kyrgyzstan Shubina Music School, where the choir performed songs in Turkish, Hungarian and Kyrgyz, symbolizing the shared bonds between the countries. The first lady engaged with students and captured photos to commemorate the occasion.

Additionally, she visited Ala Archa National Park, where she was welcomed by locals in traditional attire. The first ladies experienced Kyrgyz customs, sampling local drinks and exploring traditional yurts, further strengthening the cultural ties between Türkiye and Kyrgyzstan.

One of the most notable events was the opening of the Science Bishkek Innovation Center, which is dedicated to fostering innovation and scientific progress. Erdoğan joined local officials in celebrating the center's role in equipping young minds with skills for the future.

Concluding her visit on Nov. 7, Erdoğan expressed her gratitude to the Kyrgyz people for their kindness and hospitality.