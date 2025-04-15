Under the patronage of first lady Emine Erdoğan, the Social Development Center for Education and Social Solidarity Association (TOGEM-DER) will host the third annual Cemre Çarşısı event at The Peninsula Istanbul. The event’s theme is "Family, Goodness and Sustainability."

Each purchase at the event will support TOGEM-DER’s social welfare projects. The event will feature experts from business, fashion, gastronomy, art and sports, and more than 70 brands, including textiles and home accessories, will participate.

TOGEM-DER President Belma Sekmen said the event is not just a shopping experience, but a movement to raise awareness about conscious production and responsible consumption.

“This event is a meeting point for creating change and awareness beyond shopping,” Sekmen said.

“We will be joined by women and companies that work, produce and share in the business world. Our chefs will hold workshops to promote zero-waste practices, while our designers will focus on sustainability in fashion with textile workshops. In our ‘Second Chance’ corner, where artists donate clothes, we will highlight the transformative power of fashion and the importance of sustainability and a culture of sharing," she said.