An endangered Anatolian lynx was recently seen hunting during the day in the snow-covered terrain east of Antalya, Türkiye's southern city.

The Anatolian lynx, which is rare and called the "ghost of the forest" because it hunts at night and rests during the day, was seen in the snow-covered land in the east of Antalya.

Türkiye's vast geography boasts a surprising variety of animals across the country.

One of them is the lynx, which is in danger of extinction in the forests of Antalya province.

The photo of the lynx was recorded by photographer Hamit Yalçın. The lynx is seen traveling in the forest area and resting under a tree in the footage.

The wild cat, which is on the red list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), is under first-degree protection.