The hollow rocks located in Sivritepe village, in the heart of Türkiye's central Sivas province, have been an enigma that kept locals intrigued for years, while lately they have been exposed to threats of "treasure hunters" who continue to threaten their preservation.

The purpose behind these cavities that draw the attention of all who encounter them, remains shrouded in uncertainty, as no definitive explanations have emerged thus far.

However, village residents opine that these hollows served as watch towers in the past.

Ali Yakan, 78, one of the locals, while speaking to Ihlas News Agency (IHA) acknowledged that no one clearly knows why the rocks were carved and what purpose they served.

"We didn't hear anything from our elders either, but I think this place was used as a watch tower in the past rather than a settlement. There were places carved from the soil on the opposite hills. These are not natural formations, but carvings resembling tombs were made in these stones. Some people come and visit because they are curious about this place, some are looking for a definition," he explained.

Mehmet Yılmaz, on the other hand, noted that these rocks were destroyed by treasure hunters recalling they used to climb the rocks and observe the surroundings from there.

"There are cavities in the rocks. They probably had cover tops because there are traces of covers. They took this place under protection because there were people who came here to look for treasure," he noted.