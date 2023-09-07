Environmentalists from the Nature Research Association are advocating for a hunting ban in the wake of the recent forest fire in Çanakkale. Their goal is to mitigate the adverse impact of the fire on wildlife and their habitats.

The devastating forest fire, which ignited on Aug. 22 and raged for two days, left more than 4,000 hectares of land in ruins, according to Nature Research Association Chair Okan Arıhan.

Arıhan explained that forest fires have a profound impact on species already facing population declines due to human activities and result in the destruction of their natural habitats. He emphasized that animals most vulnerable to such fires include reptiles like snakes, lizards and turtles, which have limited mobility, as well as rodents such as rabbits, mice, hedgehogs and squirrels.

Although larger mammals such as deer, roe deer, pigs, wolves, jackals, lynx and bears have a higher chance of escaping fires due to their mobility, Arıhan noted that various factors, including the direction of the fire and unfavorable terrain conditions, could reduce their chances of survival. He stressed that wildfires during their reproductive periods could have devastating consequences for all wildlife, including birds.

Another significant impact of forest fires is the disruption of natural habitats for wildlife. Arıhan explained, "It often takes many years to restore degraded habitats, especially for some species. Meanwhile, animals are forced to search for new habitats for food, water, shelter and mating."

Arıhan cited statistics from the General Directorate of Forestry, revealing that approximately 120,000 forest fires have occurred in Türkiye since 1937 when record-keeping began, with 68,579 fires reported between 1988 and 2019, resulting in the destruction of 336,824 hectares of land.

He emphasized that these figures correspond to an average of 2,143 fires and the loss of 10,526 hectares annually, with forest fires increasingly affecting wildlife. Arıhan recalled the distressing scenes of wild animals fleeing in fear during the Çanakkale fire and highlighted the need for these animals to find new and suitable habitats, often leading to higher population densities in surrounding areas.

To aid the recovery of wildlife in and around fire-affected regions, environmentalists are urging the implementation of a comprehensive hunting ban covering the entire province affected by the fire. Arıhan referred to the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry's commendable decision to impose such a ban in Muğla following the Fethiye and Marmaris fires in 2021-2022.

Arıhan and fellow environmentalists called upon the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry to extend this crucial protective measure by prohibiting land hunting to preserve the natural habitats of maquis and red pine ecosystems in the aftermath of the Çanakkale fire. Such actions are seen as essential steps toward rejuvenation and sustainability.